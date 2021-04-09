carandbike logo
NIO Produces 1 Lakh Electric Vehicles

The milestone vehicle was a NIO ES8 electric SUV, which was rolled off the production line at the JAC-NIO manufacturing centre in Hefei, China.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
Highlights

  • NIO has rolled out its 1,00000th electric vehicle from its China plant
  • The milestone vehicle was the NIO ES8 electric SUV
  • In the first quarter of 2021, NIO increased its deliveries by 423%

NIO, the all-electric carmaker produced its 100,000th vehicle on April 7, 2021. It's a milestone for the company as the ES8 (the 1,00000th car) rolled off the production line at the JAC-NIO manufacturing centre in Hefei, China. NIO users of the first generation ES8, ES6 and EC6 joined the staff to celebrate this moment.

It was only in July 2020 that NIO celebrated the production of its 50,000th premium SUV. Less than nine months later, NIO has reached the 100,000 units mark. It, in fact, managed to deliver 7,257 vehicles in March.

NIO users of the first generation ES8, ES6 and EC6 joined the staff to celebrate this moment

The deliveries comprised: 1,529 ES8s, the company's six- and seven-seat premium smart electric SUV; 3,152 ES6s, NIO's five-seat high-performance long-range electric SUV; and 2,576 EC6s, the five-seat smart electric coupe SUV.

In the first quarter of 2021, NIO increased its deliveries by 423 per cent year-on-year and set a new quarterly record with 20,060 vehicles delivered.

