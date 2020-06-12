New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan To Cut Nearly 250 Jobs At Its UK Plant

As the industry struggles with reduced demand amid the coroanvirus outbreak, Nissan has announced that it will not extend the contracts of 248 temporary workers at its Sunderland plant, in the UK.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Right now, Nissan's Sunderland plant has restarted with only one line, which makes the Juke and Qashqai

Highlights

  • Nissan says it will not extend the contracts of 248 temporary workers
  • The industry is struggling with reduced demand due to the pandemic
  • The reduction means total staffing at the site will stand at 5,750 people

Nissan will not extend the contracts of 248 temporary workers at its British car factory, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday, as the industry struggles with reduced demand amid the coroanvirus outbreak.

Output at the northern English Sunderland plant was halted in mid-March and resumed at the start of the week but with only one line, which makes the Juke and Qashqai models, in operation.

Nissan

Nissan Cars

Kicks

GT-R

slk1uauo

Nissan's Sunderland plant was used to make aprons for Healthcare Workers in the UK amid the pandemic

A second line, which builds Qashqai and the electric LEAF, will reopen on June 22, the firm said.

"Given current business conditions in Europe, we are facing a period of reduced volumes in our Sunderland plant," the firm said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, therefore, we will not be extending the contracts of 248 temporary manufacturing staff at the plant."

The reduction means total staffing at the site will stand at 5,750 people.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Nissan Kicks with Immediate Rivals

Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
26%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Nissan Cars

Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 9.5 - 14.15 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.12 Crore *
x
Triumph Bonneville T100 Black And T120 Black: Price Expectation
Triumph Bonneville T100 Black And T120 Black: Price Expectation
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities