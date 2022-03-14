  • Home
Nissan Using Electric 4x4 System To Deliver Ramen Noodles?

e-4ORCE is Nissan's most advanced all-wheel control technology that accurately manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability.
14-Mar-22
A Nissan 4x4 can take on the toughest roads with ease, but can the company's electric e-4ORCE control technology which is the spiritual offspring of the Nissan GT-R's ATTESA E-TS torque split system and the Nissan Patrol's intelligent 4X4 system, live up to these expectations? Well, Nissan has a different take on how this technology will work. Nissan released a video of the Nissan e-4ORCE Ramen Counter project that demonstrates how the company's latest vehicle control technology can provide a comfortable ride in e-4ORCE-equipped vehicles-and for bowls of noodles. The video shows how a motorized server tray with e-4ORCE tech swiftly delivers ramen and maintains the integrity of noodle presentation by suppressing sloshing and movement, from chef to patron, showcasing how the technology translates to benefits in Nissan vehicles. e-4ORCE control technology is offered on the all-new Nissan Ariya crossover EV.

e-4ORCE is Nissan's most advanced all-wheel control technology that accurately manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability. The system enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface, including wet and snowy roads, without the need for changes in driving style or input. Engineers fine-tuned e-4ORCE's precision control technology and twin electric motors to provide unparalleled ride comfort for all vehicle occupants. Vehicle pitch and dive, which can cause motion sickness, are minimized through front and rear motor regenerative braking when the vehicle is decelerating.

The e-4ORCE ramen server tray uses two electric motors operating independently, with special tuning from engineers, to deliver the same swift acceleration and smooth travel on the countertop as the Ariya with e-4ORCE aims for on the road.

