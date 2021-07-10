Nitin Gadkari Aims To Construct 60,000 Kms Of World-Class National Highway By 2024

There has been a massive push for infrastructure by the Indian government in the last few years. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has a target to construct roads worth Rs. 15 lakh crore in the next 2 years. As reported by ANI, the road transport minister Nitin Gadkari aims to construct 60,000 km of the world-class national highway by 2024. Speaking at the 16th annual conference on 'Road Development in India', the minister said he intends to achieve this target at the rate of 40 km per day.

During the conference, Nitin Gadkari said, "My aim is to construct 60,000 km of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 km per day."

During the conference, Nitin Gadkari said, "My aim is to construct 60,000 km of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 km per day."

He further added, "India is about 63 lakh kilometre of the road network, which is the second-largest in the world. Road infrastructure plays a critical role in the growth of the Indian economy."

The Ministry increased the pace of Highway construction by 73.5% in the first 2 months of FY21-22

Gadkari said, "The government is investing 1.4 trillion dollars (Rs. 111 lakh crores) in infrastructure development through National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The government has increased year-on-year infrastructure Capex by 34 per cent to Rs 5.54 lakh crore this year."