Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Breaches Rs. 100/Litre Mark In Mumbai

Domestic fuel rates on Saturday have gone up across the country for the fifteenth time this month. The state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased petrol and diesel prices by up to 26 paise a litre and up to 30 paise a litre, respectively. For the first time, petrol price in Mumbai has breached Rs. 100 per litre mark, which currently retails at Rs. 100.19 a litre. Diesel, on the other hand, has touched new highs in Mumbai, as price touched Rs. 92.17 a litre. Other cities in the Maharashtra state where petrol is above Rs. 100 per litre includes Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across five major metros on May 29, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 93.94 Rs. 84.89 Mumbai Rs. 100.19 Rs. 92.17 Chennai Rs. 95.51 Rs. 89.65 Kolkata Rs. 93.97 Rs. 87.74 Bengaluru Rs. 97.07 Rs. 89.99

In the national capital Delhi, petrol has inched towards Rs. 94 per litre mark after receiving a hike of 26 paise. Buyers will now have to pay Rs. 93.94 per litre for one litre of petrol, whereas diesel rates have gone up by 28 paise to Rs. 84.89 per litre. Other metro cities too witnessed a similar hike in fuel rates. In Chennai, the two auto fuels are priced at Rs. 95.51 per litre and 89.65 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively. The customers in Kolkata will now have to pay Rs. 93.97 per litre for petrol and Rs. 87.74 for one-litre diesel. On the other hand, in Bengaluru, petrol and diesel are now priced at Rs. 97.07 per litre and Rs. 89.99 per litre, respectively.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, petrol price is currently priced at Rs. 104.94 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 97.79 a litre. In Anuppur and Rewa districts of Madhya Pradesh, petrol is above Rs. 104 per litre mark, as it retails at Rs. 104.62 a litre and Rs. 104.25 a litre, respectively. Other regions where petrol prices are above Rs. 100 per litre include Jaisalmer, Banswara, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Parbhani.

Fuel rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT).

The oil marketing companies like - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are revising domestic fuel prices on a daily basis. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day.