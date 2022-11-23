Quiklyz To Deliver 1000 Electric 3-Wheelers To Five Last Mile Mobility Players

Vehicle leasing and subscription platform, Quiklyz, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five last-mile mobility players for leasing over 1000 electric 3-wheelers. Quiklyz, which is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, plans to deliver these leased vehicles over the next six months, spread across India deliveries, opening newer opportunities in EV leasing. The electric three-wheeler vehicles will be used primarily for delivery and logistics purposes.

Announcing the latest development, Raul Rebello, COO, Mahindra Finance said, “India’s transition to EV has accelerated in the last few years which has given a major boost to the Indian EV financing ecosystem. With these recent partnerships, our aim is to be early adopters of this disruptive technology, our way of contribution in India achieving its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2070”.

The five brands that have signed an MoU with Quiklyz include - Mahindra Logistics, MoEVing Urban Technologies, Creativity at Best Technologies, Magenta EV Solutions and Terrago Logistics. The signing was done on the sidelines of the launch of Mahindra Electric’s Zor Grand in Bengaluru recently.

At the same time, Shailesh Kumar, Director, CABT logistics said, “We started our journey with Quiklyz four months ago and were delighted with our experience as a client. With this MOU we commit to strengthen this relationship further with the ease of flexibility leading to business growth for both the organisations and our environment at large”.

Quiklyz has provided leasing solutions for more than 1000 electric vehicles over the last 12 months including passenger vehicles and three-wheelers. Currently, the company has one of the largest portfolios of EVs for last-mile mobility on its leasing and subscription platform and has partnered with more than 15 electric last-mile mobility delivery companies and several electric mobility providers since its inception. The platform has leased electric vehicles across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Gurugram, Indore and Nagpur.

Mohammad Turra, Senior VP & Head, Quiklyz added, “We continue to deliver on our commitment to providing innovative leasing solutions to popularize Electric Vehicles in India across segments and are delighted to partner with leading players in last mile space. With due consideration to the growing e-3W segment and the increasing focus on green mobility, it will be our continuing endeavour to work closely with stakeholders in the sustainable mobility space”.