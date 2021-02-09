Renault Begins Production Of Kiger Subcompact SUV In India

Renault India has commenced the mass production of its subcompact SUV - Kiger - at its manufacturing facility in Chennai. The company has also started to despatch the car to its 500 dealerships across the country. With the Kiger, Renault India joins the sub 4-metre SUV bandwagon and the new offering is based on the CMF-A+ platform that has been co-developed by Renault and Nissan. The new Renault Kiger builds on the concept version that was showcased last year and nearly 80 per cent of the design theme has made it to production as the automaker promised. The new car has been designed for India and will be made at the brand's Tamil Nadu facility. The car will first launch in India and Renault also has plans to export the car to other markets as well.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Makes Global Debut In India

The Renault Kiger will be exported to other countries from India

The subcompact SUV sports a more dynamic design language right from the split LED headlamps to the bold grille with the LED DRLs covering the front face. The model continues to sport pronounced wheels arches that accommodate 16-inch steel and diamond-cut alloy wheels, depending on the variant. The arches at the rear are particularly flared and also incorporate the C-shaped LED taillights with the signature pattern.

The subcompact SUV sports a more dynamic design language right from the split LED headlamps to the bold grille with the LED DRLs covering the front face.

Under the bonnet, the new Renault Kiger will use the same engines like the Nissan Magnite. Renault has confirmed 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol with 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. There will also be the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol available with 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engines will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while the automatic options will include an AMT as well as a CVT.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.