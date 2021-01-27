Renault Kiger: What To Expect

Renault will finally be taking the wrap off its first ever subcompact SUV in India tomorrow. It goes without saying that the new Renault Kiger will share a lot with the Magnite, starting with the platform and the powertrain line-up. The Renault Kiger will also be a crucial model for the French carmaker and will be positioned alongside the Renault Triber in its portfolio. Here's what we expect the new SUV to be like.

Platform

The Renault Kiger will go on sale in India sometime in 2021 and will be exported to other markets as well

So the Renault Kiger will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ platform which also underpins the Renault Triber MPV and of course the recently launched Nissan Magnite. Renault had already previewed the SUV with the Kiger concept, and the company had also confirmed that nearly 80 per cent of the production-spec model will be identical to the concept car. Also, the Kiger too will be heavily localised so we also expect the pricing to be really aggressive and undercutting the competition by a good margin, just the way Magnite did.

Exterior

The C-shaped LED taillights get a signature design element and add to the sharp look of the rear profile

That said, the upcoming Kiger will have its own design language that primarily will give it its own identity. Going by what we have collected from the spy pictures that have surfaced online, just like the 2019 Kwid facelift, up front there will be a split headlight setup with indicator/DRLs positioned above, while the main headlight units positioned below, closer to the bumper. The headlight assembly will sport tri-beam projector lights, while the bumper will house a wide airdam and underbody cladding. The rear section on the other hand, is expected to be a bit similar to the Magnite and we won't actually be surprised if it may look like an elder sibling to the entry-level Renault Kwid.

Features

Now we're yet to get a look of its cabin, which is likely to happen tomorrow. But then we expect to be well equipped in the features department just like the Magnite as the feature list is likely to be carried over quite extensively. So expect to see upmarket features like wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, a sunroof and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system among others.

Engine

The front design is identical to the Kwid but the Kiger concept gets the LED DRLs running across the face of the SUV, reminiscent of the Kia Seltos

Under the hood, the upcoming Renault Kiger is likely to feature a pair of petrol engines - the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber, and the new Magnite sourced 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, which was introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. While both will come with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, the latter will also get an option CVT automatic unit.

