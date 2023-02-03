  • Home
  • News
  • Renault-Nissan Plan India Reboot In Test Of Reshaped Alliance

Renault-Nissan Plan India Reboot In Test Of Reshaped Alliance

The alliance in India is expected receive a fresh round of investment lead by Nissan which would see new models be launched under both brands from 2025
authorBy Reuters
03-Feb-23 10:08 AM IST
Renault-Nissan Plan India Reboot In Test Of Reshaped Alliance banner

A revamped alliance between Renault and Nissan will face an early test in India, where the automakers plan new investment in a bid to close the gap on rivals, people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

The automakers reached a deal in principle on Monday to restructure their two-decade partnership by putting both companies on an equal footing in terms of shareholding and with Nissan investing in Renault's new electric vehicle (EV) unit.

The French and Japanese companies announced they had identified key projects on which they would deepen collaboration in India, Latin America and Europe, without elaborating.

In India, the world's fastest-growing car market, the new investment will be led by Nissan, and the companies are evaluating vehicles they could launch from 2025, two of the people told Reuters. That could include a reboot for Renault's popular Duster sport-utility vehicle, they said.

Renault-Nissan also plan to return to a strategy of sharing and cross-badging vehicles in India, aiming to increase plant utilisation rates and reduce costs, the people said. The Duster SUV, for instance, is being considered for launch under both the Nissan and Renault brands, they said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the companies have not announced details of the new strategy, which could be made public as early as next week.

Nissan did not respond to a request for comment. Renault declined to comment on the details of planned projects with Nissan.

The new collaboration underscores the pressure automakers face as they invest in EVs, automation and other software services even as demand for gasoline cars greatly outstrips that for EVs, especially in up-and-coming markets like India.

It also points to the rising potential for sales in India, which last year overtook Japan to become the world's third-largest car market. Industry-wide sales in India surged 23% last year to 4.4 million, according to S&P Global Mobility, while other major markets faced supply constraints.

 

COMPLEX CROSSOVER

The first test for the new Renault-Nissan approach could be the Renault Triber, a seven-seat car that the companies have discussed selling in India under the Nissan brand, one of the people said. Those talks were put on hold while they negotiated the broader partnership, he said.

Renault is considering an electric version of its mass-market Kwid small car for India, Reuters reported last month. Two of the people said Nissan has joined that review.

The carmakers also plan to bring an existing alliance platform to India that will allow them to build bigger models like the Duster, the people said. Renault-Nissan already share an alliance platform in India for its small cars.

Renault and Nissan together had around 3% of the Indian market in 2022. Unlike Nissan, Renault does not have a significant presence in major markets like China, the United States and Japan, raising the stakes for its success in India, one person said.

In India, the two automakers have a complex crossover of interests, with joint ownership of a car plant and a research and development centre in the southern city of Chennai.

The plant can produce about 500,000 cars a year but is only running at about a third of that capacity, industry data show. Nissan owns 70% of the plant, but its sales in India lag Renault's. Nissan sold just 35,000 vehicles in India in 2022 - 60% below Renault's 87,000.

Renault has a bigger stake in the research centre, which focuses on localising vehicles for India and global markets.

Cross-badging carries the risk that a Nissan version of a vehicle could cannibalise sales for the Renault equivalent or vice-versa. That was one reason the companies previously scrapped the approach.

But rivals like Japan's Toyota Motor and partner Suzuki Motor have had success with the strategy in India.

In Latin America, Renault and Nissan are studying the shared use of low-cost vehicle platforms, a person with knowledge of the plan there said. The alliance has plants in Mexico and Argentina.

 

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by William Mallard)

Related Articles
Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms
Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms
7 hours ago
Renault Considers Making Mass-Market Evs In India: Report
Renault Considers Making Mass-Market Evs In India: Report
2 days ago
Renault To Reduce Stake In Nissan From 43% To 15% As Part Of Rebalancing Act
Renault To Reduce Stake In Nissan From 43% To 15% As Part Of Rebalancing Act
3 days ago
Auto Sales 2022: Renault India Reports 9% Drop In Annual Sales At 87,118 Units
Auto Sales 2022: Renault India Reports 9% Drop In Annual Sales At 87,118 Units
15 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,878
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2015 Toyota Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
  • 75,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
9.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,157
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line