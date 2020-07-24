Supreme Court Defers Hearing On BS4 Vehicle Sales To July 31

The Supreme Court has given more time to the Government to file an affidavit with the details of the Vahan registrations in the plea made by the Federation of Automobiles Dealers Association (FADA) till July 31, 2020. The Supreme Court had eased the March 31 deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles in India, giving an extension of 10 days, post the end of the lockdown period. It was ruled that companies would be able to sell only 10 per cent, of unsold BS4 vehicles, within 10 days after the lockdown ends. The ruling also stated that no BS4 vehicle can be sold in Delhi NCR and the vehicles have to be registered within 10 days of sale.

The sale of BS4 vehicles in the country was extended for 10 days post the lockdown

On July 8, however, the court withdrew the order issued to automobile dealers on granting 10 days time post the lockdown period to register BS4 vehicles. The court had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles and now that number has been exceeded. In fact, the Supreme Court said that over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold which its higher than what was ordered.

The Supreme Court told automobile dealers not take advantage of the earlier ruling and said that no vehicle could be registered without its order. It has directed the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) to submit details of BS4 vehicles sold after the order came into effect on March 27, 2020.

The court had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles post lockdown

The Supreme Court has now directed the government to provide it with data of the BS4 vehicles which have been uploaded on the eVahan portal after March 31, 2020 and the case will now be heard on July 31, 2020.



