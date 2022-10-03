Suzuki Access 125 Receives New Dual-Tone Colour Scheme

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. launched a new dual-tone colour variant for its popular scooter, Suzuki Access 125 in the middle of the festive season. The ‘Solid Ice Green/ Pearl Mirage White’ colour has been introduced for the Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions at a starting price of Rs. 83,000 (ex-showroom, India). The new dual-tone colour scheme is available in both drum and disc brake variants of the scooter and is said to add value to the youthful and modern appeal of the Suzuki scooter.

Suzuki Access 125 Solid Ice Green/ Pearl Mirage White’ Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Model Prices (Disc Variant with Alloys) Prices (Drum Variant with Alloys) Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition Rs. 87,200 Rs. 85,200 Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Rs. 83,000 NA

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “As we step into the festive month, we are pleased to launch an exciting new colour variant for Suzuki Access 125 to further add to the festivities. The idea is to offer refreshed, vibrant and youthful colour options for the customers to choose from. Suzuki Access 125 has proved its mettle in India and is a success story as it has managed to win people’s hearts across the country.”

Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a 124 cc, 4- stroke, 1-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 8.5 bhp @ 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm @ 5,500 rpm paired to a CVT unit. The engine also features Suzuki Eco Performance Technology (SEPT) to boost power delivery as well as optimum combustion efficiency. The Suzuki Ride Connect Edition comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that lets you sync your mobile phone with your vehicle.

It provides features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS, and WhatsApp Alert display, missed calls and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and the estimated time of arrival. Additional features in the Suzuki Access 125 include an external fuel re-filling lid, LED headlamp, LED position lights and USB socket.