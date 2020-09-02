New Cars and Bikes in India
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At ₹ 79,700

The 125 cc Suzuki Burgman Street is also available in four other colour options, and is the flagship scooter from Suzuki India.

Suzuki Burgman Street is now available in five different colour options

Highlights

  • Suzuki Burgman Street is priced at Rs. 79,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Features and specifications of the 125 cc scooter remain the same
  • Burgman Street is now available in a total of five colour options

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has introduced the 125 cc scooter Suzuki Burgman Street in a new Pearl Suzuki Median Blue No.2 colour option. There are no other cosmetic or mechanical changes in the Suzuki Burgman Street scooter, and it continues to be powered by a 125 cc, SOHC, two-valve, single-cylinder engine which makes 8.5 bhp of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Burgman Street has the same features, including a front glove box with standard DC charging socket, LED headlights and combined braking system.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 1,800

Suzuki Burgman Street 125

79,700 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Price

mjv14r28

Last year, the Suzuki Burgman Street was launched in a matte black shade

Commenting on the launch of new blue colour edition, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "The Burgman Street has been redefining luxury riding since its launch in 2018 in India. Backed by European scooter design language and advanced technology, Burgman Street represents comfort and style. To further accentuate its bold and sporty look, we have introduced the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition of Burgman Street. It is our constant endeavour to bring in new variants to our products and offer the best features to our young discerning customers. We are confident that this new colour will find appeal especially amongst the youth given the sporty look for enhanced road presence."

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Suzuki Burgman Street

02fqvqi4

The Suzuki Burgman Street is one of the popular scooters from Suzuki Motorcycle India

0 Comments

The Suzuki Burgman Street also offers the integrated engine start and kill switch for easy engine start operation during day-to-day riding in traffic. In addition to the new colour scheme, the Suzuki Burgman Street is available in four other colour options, Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red. The Suzuki Burgman Street is priced at ₹ 79,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki
Burgman Street 125

