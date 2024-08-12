Tata Curvv Bookings Open Today; Deliveries Begin August 23

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Curvv EV close to a week after announcing prices for the all-electric coupe-SUV. Based on the company’s new Acti.EV platform, the Curvv EV is now Tata’s flagship electric sitting above the Nexon EV in the company’s line-up. The EV is available in five variants - Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished +S, Empowered + and Empowered + A, with prices ranging from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).



Also read: Tata Curvv EV: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Latest All-Electric Coupe-SUV



The Curvv EV is offered with two battery pack options and has a claimed range of up to 585km.

Speaking of equipment, even the base model is quite decently kitted out with tech such as LED lighting, six airbags, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake, rear-view camera, 7.0-inch touchscreen and TFT instrument cluster, auto climate control, keyless go, cruise control and an air purifier. Higher variants add in bits such as the connected tail lamps and LED light bar up front, fog lamps with cornering function, auto headlights and wipers, 17-inch alloy wheels, twin 10.24-inch displays for the central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, auto headlights, 360-degree cameras, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad and leatherette upholstery.



Also read: Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV: What Are The Differences?



The Curvv EV is offered in a total of five variants.

The top variants meanwhile pack in some of the feel-good features such as ambient lighting, electric just front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a recline function for the rear seats, a powered tailgate with gesture control and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.



Also read: Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained



The Curvv EV is loaded with kit including Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats and more.

Coming to the powertrain, the Curvv EV is offered with a choice of battery packs - 45 kWh and 55 kWh, depending on the variant selected. The base model is exclusively offered with the 45 kWh unit while the top model is exclusively offered with the larger 55 kWh pack. The mid-spec variants meanwhile can be option with either pack. The battery pack is paired with a liquid-cooled PMS electric motor delivering 166 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. Tata claims that the Curvv EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and has a range of up to 585 km (MIDC).



Also read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh



Tata has said that deliveries of the Curvv EV will commence from August 23, 2024 with the SUV going up against models such as the MG ZS EV. The Curvv EV will be followed by its internal combustion sibling which will launch in India on September 2, 2024.