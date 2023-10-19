Login

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist

The upgrade from a hydraulic to an electric power steering allows this addition
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Oct-23 05:37 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Harrier and Safari received adaptive cruise control with the facelift
  • The two cars first received ADAS features earlier this year
  • Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, hill start assist, traction control and electronic stability control

We had mentioned in our review of the facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari that the switch from a hydraulic power steering to an electric steering has made a world of difference to the way they drive. We also mentioned how this move will open up some new avenues on the active safety features front for the SUV twins.

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV

 

 

The use of an electric power steering allows Tata Motors to add lane departure assist feature to the radar-based ADAS suite of the two SUVs. This was not possible in the earlier models equipped with the hydraulic steering system. Unfortunately, this feature is missing in the initial lot of facelifted models as Tata is still fine-tuning the system for final production. Once done, it will be rolled out to the upcoming units. Those who get the initial units need not fret, as Tata Motors will roll this out via an over-the-air (OTA) update. 

 

Also read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

 

Earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the two Tatas received ADAS features including high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, forward collision warning and auto emergency braking. In addition, the facelifted model has so far received adaptive cruise control. 


Also Read: Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively

 

Tata’s SUV twins had recently aced the Global NCAP crash tests with the highest-ever score for any made-in-India car. They also get a host of safety features as standard including six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, TPMS, hill start assist and rollover mitigation. 

# tata harrier# tata harrier adas# tata safari

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Mahindra Bolero
2014 Mahindra Bolero
87,878 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.43 L
₹ 7,677/monthemi
Shiva Auto Car (I) Pvt. Ltd Patparganj Anand Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
25,704 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Grand i10
8.4
0
10
2018 Hyundai Grand i10
38,519 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Nissan Magnite
8.8
0
10
2021 Nissan Magnite
16,197 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Glanza
8.5
0
10
2019 Toyota Glanza
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 16,387/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
8.1
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
28,213 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
8.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
29,800 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 48,650/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta
2022 Hyundai Creta
24,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 17.35 L
₹ 36,693/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15.49 - 24.49 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 16.19 - 25.49 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Unveiled
Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Unveiled
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

55 minutes ago

The Tenere 700 Extreme is a more capable and off-roading version of the standard Tenere 700

BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 740d xDrive will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 740i M Sport that is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The brand is offering the Super Meteor 650 in the same three variants: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial

BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.

Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce ICE-powered models, specifically focusing on enhancing some of them with the renowned RS treatment.

Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?
Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Should you consider downsizing to a single-cylinder bike which can also offer entertaining performance and a very enjoyable ride experience comparable to much bigger and more expensive bikes?

Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but packs substantial changes and more features

Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.

BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden

Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but packs substantial changes and more features

Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.

Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Heavily updated SUVs get more tech, overhauled interiors and refreshed exterior designs.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The updated Tata SUVs have registered the highest scores yet for any India-made vehicle tested as per the updated protocol.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved