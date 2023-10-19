Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
19-Oct-23 05:37 PM IST
Highlights
- Tata Harrier and Safari received adaptive cruise control with the facelift
- The two cars first received ADAS features earlier this year
- Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, hill start assist, traction control and electronic stability control
We had mentioned in our review of the facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari that the switch from a hydraulic power steering to an electric steering has made a world of difference to the way they drive. We also mentioned how this move will open up some new avenues on the active safety features front for the SUV twins.
Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV
The use of an electric power steering allows Tata Motors to add lane departure assist feature to the radar-based ADAS suite of the two SUVs. This was not possible in the earlier models equipped with the hydraulic steering system. Unfortunately, this feature is missing in the initial lot of facelifted models as Tata is still fine-tuning the system for final production. Once done, it will be rolled out to the upcoming units. Those who get the initial units need not fret, as Tata Motors will roll this out via an over-the-air (OTA) update.
Also read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the two Tatas received ADAS features including high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, forward collision warning and auto emergency braking. In addition, the facelifted model has so far received adaptive cruise control.
Also Read: Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
Tata’s SUV twins had recently aced the Global NCAP crash tests with the highest-ever score for any made-in-India car. They also get a host of safety features as standard including six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, TPMS, hill start assist and rollover mitigation.
