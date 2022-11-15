Tata Motors And Cummins Sign MoU To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Vehicles For India

India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global power solutions and hydrogen technologies provider Cummins Inc. As part of the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India. This will include hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and battery electric vehicle systems. The MoU was signed in the presence of N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, and Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman, Cummins Inc., on November 14, 2022.

Also Read: Tata Motors Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 945 Crore In Q2FY2023; Revenue Jumps 30%

Speaking at the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors said, “The shift to sustainable mobility is irreversible and Tata Motors is committed to being amongst the leaders of green mobility. We are taking definitive steps to drive this global megatrend forward in each of our businesses. Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for this transition and we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next-generation, hydrogen propulsion systems. We are excited to indigenize the cutting-edge hydrogen technology to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of green and future-ready commercial vehicles, accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility in the country, and contribute towards India’s ‘net zero’ carbon emission goals.”

Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Its Passenger Vehicle Range

The MoU was signed in the presence of N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, and Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman, Cummins Inc., on November 14, 2022.

Tata Motors’ association with Cummins began in 1993 when the two companies came together to work on cleaner vehicle technology solutions for the Indian market. Over the year, Cummins’ products and services have backed Tata Motors’ mobility solutions in India, and the company says that this new MoU will further solidify their association. India will be one of the first markets to receive Cummins’ Hydrogen engines, an important technology to help drive decarbonisation. Tata says that the deal is also in line with India’s vision of ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’ and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Also Read: Tata Motors Group Global Sales Up 33 Per Cent In Q2 FY2023

At the same time, Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman, Cummins Inc., said, “Cummins and Tata Motors have a strong history of partnership, and the next step into low and zero-emissions technologies is an exciting development for zero-emissions transportation. Our collaboration in India is an important milestone for Cummins and Tata as we work together to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy and a zero-emissions world. We strongly believe that this collaboration is a significant step forward to achieving India’s Green Hydrogen Mission. I am excited to enable powering a cleaner and greener India.”

Tata says that the deal is also in line with India’s vision of ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’ and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Cummins low emission products include – the B6.7H hydrogen engine that makes 290 bhp and 1200 Nm of peak torque. Cummins says that the technology enhances power density, reduces friction losses, and improves thermal efficiency. The B6.7H hydrogen engine is being derived from Cummins fuel-agnostic platform offering the benefit of a common-base architecture and low-to-zero carbon fuel capability. The company’s zero-emission product portfolio also includes its fourth-generation hydrogen fuel cell engine. Designed to meet the duty-cycle, performance and packaging requirements of medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses, the fuel cell technology are available in 135 kW single- and 270-kW dual modules. Cummins' battery portfolio includes both Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery packs, each of which targets a different duty cycle and use case.

Destination Zero is Cummins’ strategy to go further and faster to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) and air quality impacts of its products and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The company spends approximately $ 1 billion annually on research and development of future technologies.