Tata Motors Bags An Order Of 1000 Buses From Haryana Roadways

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced receiving an order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways. Under the contract, the company will be supplying its 52-seater, fully built BS6-compliant diesel buses to the state transport department, in a phased manner. Tata Motors won the e-bid through the Government tender process.

Commenting on the occasion, Navdeep Singh Virk, IPS, Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Haryana said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 1000 buses to Tata Motors. The modern and economical BS6 buses will provide benefits to all stakeholders alike, and offer unmatched comfort to the passengers. The induction of the new buses will help in making inter-state public transport even more efficient, allowing smooth commute across the state of Haryana.”

On the momentous occasion, Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “We’re pleased to have won the largest and prestigious order from Haryana Roadways. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with the State Government of Haryana and help in offering modern public transport to the citizens of the state. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and offer best-in-class comfort and efficiency with our buses.”

Along with its commercial vehicle, Tata Motors also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, a bouquet of service offerings including Repair Time Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair Time, Extended Warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep.

Earlier in October 2022, Tata Motors won the tender of 200 electric buses floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, and before that in September 2022, it bagged an order for 1,500 of its all-electric Starbus from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).