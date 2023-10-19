Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV

Tata Motors launched the facelifted version of the Safari in the Indian market, with introductory prices for the manual transmission variants starting at Rs 16.19 lakh and going up to Rs 25.49 lakh for the Accomplished+ trim (all prices, ex-showroom). However, these prices are applicable only for a limited period. The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but brings substantial changes in its exterior and interior design, accompanied by more features.

Moreover, the three-row SUV is available in four variants: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished, and offers a choice of seven different colours.

Updated Design

The Safari's design sees notable alterations from the outgoing model. While retaining the split bi-LED headlamp design, it now incorporates full-width connected lightbars above the headlamps that are situated lower. The parametric grille design is new and beneath it gets a silver-finished faux skid-plate element. At the rear, the tail lamps share a housing with its 5-seater sibling, the Harrier, but with a distinct light signature. The rear bumper has been redesigned, featuring rectangular flanges that house reflectors and reverse lights. The SUV now rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts.

Interior

Inside, the Safari boasts a revamped dashboard design with new control surfaces and advanced technology. The top models feature a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Each trim level or persona has its own unique interior trim finish.

Features

The Safari comes loaded with features, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system of the same size on lower variants, a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata Motors logo, a new drive selector for automatic variants, and a digital display for the drive selector. Other features include a touch-based panel for HVAC controls, dual-zone climate control, ventilated first and second-row seats, a 10-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof with mood lights, rear-door sun shades, a 360-degree camera, powered tailgates, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a powered driver seat, and more.

Safety

Safety features include 7 airbags (6 airbags are standard), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers, corner stability control, hill hold, traction control, disc brakes for all wheels, panic brake alert, and more. The Safari achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, securing the highest score recorded by an India-made vehicle in these tests. This is thanks to structural improvements and the use of high-strength steel in key areas of the SUV's construction.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Safari retains its 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It offers both 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, with the automatic transmission available from the Adventure+ variant onwards. The SUV also provides three terrain response modes (normal, rough, and wet) and three drive modes (eco, city, and sport).