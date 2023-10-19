Login

Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV

The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but packs substantial changes and more features
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Oct-23 11:25 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors launched the facelifted version of the Safari in the Indian market
  • The Safari's design sees notable alterations from the outgoing model
  • The Safari comes loaded with features

Tata Motors launched the facelifted version of the Safari in the Indian market, with introductory prices for the manual transmission variants starting at Rs 16.19 lakh and going up to Rs 25.49 lakh for the Accomplished+ trim (all prices, ex-showroom). However, these prices are applicable only for a limited period. The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but brings substantial changes in its exterior and interior design, accompanied by more features. 

Moreover, the three-row SUV is available in four variants: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished, and offers a choice of seven different colours.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively

 

Updated Design

The Safari's design sees notable alterations from the outgoing model. While retaining the split bi-LED headlamp design, it now incorporates full-width connected lightbars above the headlamps that are situated lower. The parametric grille design is new and beneath it gets a silver-finished faux skid-plate element. At the rear, the tail lamps share a housing with its 5-seater sibling, the Harrier, but with a distinct light signature. The rear bumper has been redesigned, featuring rectangular flanges that house reflectors and reverse lights. The SUV now rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts.

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained

 

Interior

Inside, the Safari boasts a revamped dashboard design with new control surfaces and advanced technology. The top models feature a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Each trim level or persona has its own unique interior trim finish.

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV

 

Features

The Safari comes loaded with features, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system of the same size on lower variants, a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata Motors logo, a new drive selector for automatic variants, and a digital display for the drive selector. Other features include a touch-based panel for HVAC controls, dual-zone climate control, ventilated first and second-row seats, a 10-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof with mood lights, rear-door sun shades, a 360-degree camera, powered tailgates, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a powered driver seat, and more.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

Safety

Safety features include 7 airbags (6 airbags are standard), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers, corner stability control, hill hold, traction control, disc brakes for all wheels, panic brake alert, and more. The Safari achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, securing the highest score recorded by an India-made vehicle in these tests. This is thanks to structural improvements and the use of high-strength steel in key areas of the SUV's construction.

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift: Old vs New

 

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Safari retains its 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It offers both 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, with the automatic transmission available from the Adventure+ variant onwards. The SUV also provides three terrain response modes (normal, rough, and wet) and three drive modes (eco, city, and sport).

# Tata Safari facelift# Tata Safari India# Tata Safari# 2023 Tata Safari# Car news# Tata Motors# Tata Cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
14,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.90 L
₹ 17,693/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 23.90 L
₹ 53,528/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Jeep Compass
8.0
0
10
2017 Jeep Compass
39,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.90 L
₹ 26,652/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia
7.3
0
10
2014 Skoda Octavia
49,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
48,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.70 L
₹ 19,485/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Nexon
2019 Tata Nexon
45,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2015 Ford EcoSport
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
8.2
0
10
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
57,559 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 26.90 L
₹ 56,900/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Research More on Safari

Tata Safari
5.5
0
10

Tata Safari

Starts at ₹ 16.19 - 25.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Safari Specifications
View Safari Features

Popular Tata Models

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15.49 - 24.49 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 16.19 - 25.49 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15388 second ago

The brand is offering the Super Meteor 650 in the same three variants: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial

BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-12802 second ago

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.

Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-10326 second ago

The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce ICE-powered models, specifically focusing on enhancing some of them with the renowned RS treatment.

Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?
Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-10170 second ago

Should you consider downsizing to a single-cylinder bike which can also offer entertaining performance and a very enjoyable ride experience comparable to much bigger and more expensive bikes?

Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-8169 second ago

Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.

BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden

River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru

Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.

Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The India Blue edition is a limited-run model, and availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.

Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages

Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Heavily updated SUVs get more tech, overhauled interiors and refreshed exterior designs.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The updated Tata SUVs have registered the highest scores yet for any India-made vehicle tested as per the updated protocol.

Tata Safari And Harrier Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Safari And Harrier Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Both SUVs come with a range of cosmetic updates along with additional features, to keep it up to date

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved