Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
19-Oct-23 11:25 AM IST
Highlights
- Tata Motors launched the facelifted version of the Safari in the Indian market
- The Safari's design sees notable alterations from the outgoing model
- The Safari comes loaded with features
Tata Motors launched the facelifted version of the Safari in the Indian market, with introductory prices for the manual transmission variants starting at Rs 16.19 lakh and going up to Rs 25.49 lakh for the Accomplished+ trim (all prices, ex-showroom). However, these prices are applicable only for a limited period. The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but brings substantial changes in its exterior and interior design, accompanied by more features.
Moreover, the three-row SUV is available in four variants: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished, and offers a choice of seven different colours.
Also Read: Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
Updated Design
The Safari's design sees notable alterations from the outgoing model. While retaining the split bi-LED headlamp design, it now incorporates full-width connected lightbars above the headlamps that are situated lower. The parametric grille design is new and beneath it gets a silver-finished faux skid-plate element. At the rear, the tail lamps share a housing with its 5-seater sibling, the Harrier, but with a distinct light signature. The rear bumper has been redesigned, featuring rectangular flanges that house reflectors and reverse lights. The SUV now rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts.
Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
Interior
Inside, the Safari boasts a revamped dashboard design with new control surfaces and advanced technology. The top models feature a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Each trim level or persona has its own unique interior trim finish.
Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV
Features
The Safari comes loaded with features, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system of the same size on lower variants, a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata Motors logo, a new drive selector for automatic variants, and a digital display for the drive selector. Other features include a touch-based panel for HVAC controls, dual-zone climate control, ventilated first and second-row seats, a 10-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof with mood lights, rear-door sun shades, a 360-degree camera, powered tailgates, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a powered driver seat, and more.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Safety
Safety features include 7 airbags (6 airbags are standard), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers, corner stability control, hill hold, traction control, disc brakes for all wheels, panic brake alert, and more. The Safari achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, securing the highest score recorded by an India-made vehicle in these tests. This is thanks to structural improvements and the use of high-strength steel in key areas of the SUV's construction.
Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift: Old vs New
Powertrain
Under the hood, the Safari retains its 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It offers both 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, with the automatic transmission available from the Adventure+ variant onwards. The SUV also provides three terrain response modes (normal, rough, and wet) and three drive modes (eco, city, and sport).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15388 second ago
The brand is offering the Super Meteor 650 in the same three variants: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial
-12802 second ago
The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.
-10326 second ago
The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce ICE-powered models, specifically focusing on enhancing some of them with the renowned RS treatment.
-10170 second ago
Should you consider downsizing to a single-cylinder bike which can also offer entertaining performance and a very enjoyable ride experience comparable to much bigger and more expensive bikes?
-8169 second ago
Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.
1 hour ago
The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.
14 hours ago
It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden
17 hours ago
carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru
17 hours ago
Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.
17 hours ago
The India Blue edition is a limited-run model, and availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
17 hours ago
Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.
1 day ago
This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages
1 day ago
Heavily updated SUVs get more tech, overhauled interiors and refreshed exterior designs.
1 day ago
The updated Tata SUVs have registered the highest scores yet for any India-made vehicle tested as per the updated protocol.
2 days ago
Both SUVs come with a range of cosmetic updates along with additional features, to keep it up to date