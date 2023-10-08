Login

Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained

The 2023 Tata Safari is broadly available in 4 trim levels (personas): Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

08-Oct-23 02:09 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Safari comes with 6- and 7-seater configurations
  • It is available in 10 different variants
  • Bookings for the Safari are open

Tata Motors has unveiled the updated Safari and Harrier models for the Indian market. These SUVs feature significant changes to their exterior and interior designs, along with new features, while retaining their existing mechanical specifications. Bookings for both the Harrier and Safari facelifts are now open, requiring a deposit of Rs 25,000. The official launch of these models is expected in the coming weeks.

Focusing on the Safari here, Tata Motors has introduced new nomenclatures for its trims similar to the ones used for the facelifted Nexon. It is available in six- and seven-seater configurations across ten variants: Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

 

Under the hood, the Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine (BS6) producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. This engine can be coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, driving the front wheels.

 

Here are the features of the updated Tata Safari, categorized by variants:

 

Tata Safari Smart (O)

(Colour options – Stellar frost and Lunar state)

LED Projector Head Lamp
Connected LED Tail Lamp & LED DRLs
17-inch Alloy Wheels
6 Airbags (Driver, Co-driver, Curtain & Side Airbags)
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel with Illuminated Logo
Automatic Climate Control
Second & Third Row AC Vents
Disc Brakes for All Wheels
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Hill Hold & Traction Control 
Roll Over Mitigation
Corner Stability Control
Brake Disc Wiping
After Impact Braking
Panic Brake Alert
ABS with EBD
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Rear Parking Sensor
Electrically Adjustable ORVM
Height Adjustable Seatbelts for Driver & Codriver
3-Point Seatbelt with Reminder for all Seats
Perimetric Alarm System
Central Locking
All Four Power Windows
Second row Seats with 60:40 Split
Third Row Seats with a 50:50 Split
Ash Grey Fabric Upholstery
Roof Rails
Smart A-type & C-type Chargers in all 3 Rows

 

Tata Safari Pure (O)

(Colour options – Stellar Frost and Lunar State)

 

In addition to the features offered in the Smart (O)

10.25-inch Harman Infotainment Touchscreen
10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay
250+ Native Voice Commands
6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)
Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates
Front 45W C-Type Fast Charger
Rear View Camera 
Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVM
Steering Mounted Switches 
Shark Fin Antenna
Rear Wiper with Washer 
Remote Central Locking

 

Tata Safari Adventure 

(Colour options – SuperNova Copper, Stardust ash, Galactic Saphire, Stellar Frost) 

 

In addition to the features offered in the Pure (O)

Caravan Tan Interior Theme
18-inch Diamond Cut Alloys Wheels with Aero Inserts
Keyless Go 
Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)
Soft Touch Dashboard with Anti-Reflective 'Nappa' Grain Top Layer
Ambient lights on Door Trims, Floor Console & Dashboard
Height Adjustable Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
Rear Window Sunshade
Rear Armrest with Cup Holders
Front LED Fog Lamp
Rear Defogger
One Touch Driver Side Window
Front Armrest with Cooled Storage
Follow Me Headlamps
Cruise Control
Multi-Drive Modes (Eco, City & Sport)

 

Tata Safari Adventure+ 

 

In addition to the features offered in Adventure

Voice-Assisted Panoramic Sunroof with ambient lights
360-degree Surround View System
Electronic Park Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
Wireless Charger
Front Parking Sensors
Air Purifier with AQI Display
Auto Headlamps
Rain Sensing Wipers
Paddle Shifters (AT only)
Smart E-Shifter (AT only)

 

Tata Safari Adventure+ A

 

In addition to the features offered in Adventure+

ADAS with Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function

 

Tata Safari Accomplished

(Colour options – Cosmic Gold, Stardust ash, Galactic Saphire, Stellar Frost)

 

In addition to the features offered in Adventure+

Oyster White & Titan Brown Interior Theme
19-inch Diamond Cut Spider Alloys
7 Airbags (Driver, Codriver, Side, Curtain & Driver Knee Airbags)
Gesture Controlled Powered Tailgate
12.3-inch Harman Touchscreen infotainment 
9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer)
Harman AudioworX Enhanced with JBL Audio Modes
Voice-Assisted Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control
Sequential Turn Indicators on Front and Rear LED DRL
Welcome & Goodbye Animation on Front and Rear LED DRL
6-Way Powered Driver Seat with Memory & Welcome Feature
Ventilated front-row seats (Driver and Passenger)
Front LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
Auto-Dimming IRVM
Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-Off Alert
Hill Descent Control
Rear Fog Lamp

 

Tata Safari Accomplished+ 

 

In addition to the features offered in Accomplished

Connected Vehicle Technology with iRA 2.0
10 JBL Speakers (5 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer)
Alexa Voice Commands 
Car-to-Home Functionality
Emergency Call & Breakdown Call Assist
Second Row Ventilated Seats
Harman AudioworX Advanced with JBL Audio Modes

 

Tata Safari Dark 

(Colour option – Oberon Black)

The Adventure+ Dark edition includes features found in the Adventure+ model, while the Accomplished Dark includes features from the Accomplished trim. Likewise, the Accomplished+ Dark borrows features from the Accomplished+ model. 

 

The following additions set apart the dark models from their standard counterparts.

Adventure+ Dark / Accomplished Dark / Accomplished+ Dark 
Blackstone Interior theme 
19-inch Blackstone Alloys with Aero inserts 
Dark Badging 

 

