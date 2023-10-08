Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
08-Oct-23 02:09 PM IST
Highlights
- The Safari comes with 6- and 7-seater configurations
- It is available in 10 different variants
- Bookings for the Safari are open
Tata Motors has unveiled the updated Safari and Harrier models for the Indian market. These SUVs feature significant changes to their exterior and interior designs, along with new features, while retaining their existing mechanical specifications. Bookings for both the Harrier and Safari facelifts are now open, requiring a deposit of Rs 25,000. The official launch of these models is expected in the coming weeks.
Focusing on the Safari here, Tata Motors has introduced new nomenclatures for its trims similar to the ones used for the facelifted Nexon. It is available in six- and seven-seater configurations across ten variants: Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.
Under the hood, the Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine (BS6) producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. This engine can be coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, driving the front wheels.
Here are the features of the updated Tata Safari, categorized by variants:
Tata Safari Smart (O)
(Colour options – Stellar frost and Lunar state)
|LED Projector Head Lamp
|Connected LED Tail Lamp & LED DRLs
|17-inch Alloy Wheels
|6 Airbags (Driver, Co-driver, Curtain & Side Airbags)
|Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel with Illuminated Logo
|Automatic Climate Control
|Second & Third Row AC Vents
|Disc Brakes for All Wheels
|Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|Hill Hold & Traction Control
|Roll Over Mitigation
|Corner Stability Control
|Brake Disc Wiping
|After Impact Braking
|Panic Brake Alert
|ABS with EBD
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|Rear Parking Sensor
|Electrically Adjustable ORVM
|Height Adjustable Seatbelts for Driver & Codriver
|3-Point Seatbelt with Reminder for all Seats
|Perimetric Alarm System
|Central Locking
|All Four Power Windows
|Second row Seats with 60:40 Split
|Third Row Seats with a 50:50 Split
|Ash Grey Fabric Upholstery
|Roof Rails
|Smart A-type & C-type Chargers in all 3 Rows
Tata Safari Pure (O)
(Colour options – Stellar Frost and Lunar State)
In addition to the features offered in the Smart (O)
|10.25-inch Harman Infotainment Touchscreen
|10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
|Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay
|250+ Native Voice Commands
|6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)
|Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates
|Front 45W C-Type Fast Charger
|Rear View Camera
|Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVM
|Steering Mounted Switches
|Shark Fin Antenna
|Rear Wiper with Washer
|Remote Central Locking
Tata Safari Adventure
(Colour options – SuperNova Copper, Stardust ash, Galactic Saphire, Stellar Frost)
In addition to the features offered in the Pure (O)
|Caravan Tan Interior Theme
|18-inch Diamond Cut Alloys Wheels with Aero Inserts
|Keyless Go
|Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)
|Soft Touch Dashboard with Anti-Reflective 'Nappa' Grain Top Layer
|Ambient lights on Door Trims, Floor Console & Dashboard
|Height Adjustable Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
|Rear Window Sunshade
|Rear Armrest with Cup Holders
|Front LED Fog Lamp
|Rear Defogger
|One Touch Driver Side Window
|Front Armrest with Cooled Storage
|Follow Me Headlamps
|Cruise Control
|Multi-Drive Modes (Eco, City & Sport)
Tata Safari Adventure+
In addition to the features offered in Adventure
|Voice-Assisted Panoramic Sunroof with ambient lights
|360-degree Surround View System
|Electronic Park Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
|Wireless Charger
|Front Parking Sensors
|Air Purifier with AQI Display
|Auto Headlamps
|Rain Sensing Wipers
|Paddle Shifters (AT only)
|Smart E-Shifter (AT only)
Tata Safari Adventure+ A
In addition to the features offered in Adventure+
|ADAS with Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function
Tata Safari Accomplished
(Colour options – Cosmic Gold, Stardust ash, Galactic Saphire, Stellar Frost)
In addition to the features offered in Adventure+
|Oyster White & Titan Brown Interior Theme
|19-inch Diamond Cut Spider Alloys
|7 Airbags (Driver, Codriver, Side, Curtain & Driver Knee Airbags)
|Gesture Controlled Powered Tailgate
|12.3-inch Harman Touchscreen infotainment
|9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer)
|Harman AudioworX Enhanced with JBL Audio Modes
|Voice-Assisted Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control
|Sequential Turn Indicators on Front and Rear LED DRL
|Welcome & Goodbye Animation on Front and Rear LED DRL
|6-Way Powered Driver Seat with Memory & Welcome Feature
|Ventilated front-row seats (Driver and Passenger)
|Front LED Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
|Auto-Dimming IRVM
|Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-Off Alert
|Hill Descent Control
|Rear Fog Lamp
Tata Safari Accomplished+
In addition to the features offered in Accomplished
|Connected Vehicle Technology with iRA 2.0
|10 JBL Speakers (5 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer)
|Alexa Voice Commands
|Car-to-Home Functionality
|Emergency Call & Breakdown Call Assist
|Second Row Ventilated Seats
|Harman AudioworX Advanced with JBL Audio Modes
Tata Safari Dark
(Colour option – Oberon Black)
The Adventure+ Dark edition includes features found in the Adventure+ model, while the Accomplished Dark includes features from the Accomplished trim. Likewise, the Accomplished+ Dark borrows features from the Accomplished+ model.
The following additions set apart the dark models from their standard counterparts.
|Adventure+ Dark / Accomplished Dark / Accomplished+ Dark
|Blackstone Interior theme
|19-inch Blackstone Alloys with Aero inserts
|Dark Badging
