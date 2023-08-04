Tata Tiago & Tigor Launched With Twin Cylinder CNG Tanks

Tata Motors has launched the updated CNG models of the Tiago and Tigor , which now get the new twin-cylinder CNG tank setup. Prices for the Tiago CNG begin from Rs 6.55 lakh, while the Tigor CNG starts at Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom India). Take a look at the detailed prices.

Tata Tiago CNG Variants Ex-Showroom Delhi Tata Tigor CNG Variants Ex-Showroom Delhi XE Rs 6.55 lakh XE Rs 7.8 lakh XM Rs 6.90 lakh XM Rs 8.20 lakh XT Rs 7.35 lakh XT Rs 8.85 lakh XZ+ Rs 8.10 lakh XZ+ Rs 8.95 lakh NRG XT Rs 7.65 lakh NRG XZ Rs 8.10 lakh

Compared to the older CNG models, prices have increased by up to Rs 5,000 but the cars now get better boot space than before. Instead of using the single 60-litre tank, the cars now come with two cylinders nicely tucked into the boot. This setup was first introduced in the Altroz CNG. Earlier, the boot space in Tiago CNG was limited to 85 litres while the Tigor CNG had 205 litres. The new setup will help free up more space inside the boot but Tata is yet to disclose the official number.

The Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are powered by the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm in petrol mode and 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque in CNG mode.

