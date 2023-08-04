  • Home
Tata Tiago & Tigor Launched With Twin Cylinder CNG Tanks

The twin-cylinder CNG tank setup helps offer better boot space which is usually a compromise in most CNG cars.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Aug-23 03:22 PM IST
Highlights
  • The prices have increased by Rs 5,000 across all the variants.
  • The 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine churns out 72 bhp and 95 Nm in CNG mode
  • Tata Punch CNG also launched at Rs 7.10 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the updated CNG models of the Tiago and Tigor, which now get the new twin-cylinder CNG tank setup. Prices for the Tiago CNG begin from Rs 6.55 lakh, while the Tigor CNG starts at Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom India). Take a look at the detailed prices. 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch iCNG Launched In India

Tata Tiago CNG VariantsEx-Showroom DelhiTata Tigor CNG VariantsEx-Showroom Delhi
XERs 6.55 lakhXERs 7.8 lakh
XMRs 6.90 lakhXMRs 8.20 lakh
XTRs 7.35 lakhXTRs 8.85 lakh
XZ+Rs 8.10 lakhXZ+Rs 8.95 lakh
NRG XTRs 7.65 lakh  
NRG XZRs 8.10 lakh  

Also Read:7 Upcoming Cars Debuting This August

 

Compared to the older CNG models, prices have increased by up to Rs 5,000 but the cars now get better boot space than before. Instead of using the single 60-litre tank, the cars now come with two cylinders nicely tucked into the boot. This setup was first introduced in the Altroz CNG. Earlier, the boot space in Tiago CNG was limited to 85 litres while the Tigor CNG had 205 litres. The new setup will help free up more space inside the boot but Tata is yet to disclose the official number. 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch CNG Launched

 

The Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are powered by the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm in petrol mode and 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque in CNG mode. 

Tata also launched the Punch CNG
 

The Tiago CNG rivals the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNGMaruti WagonR CNG, and Grand i10 Nios CNG. The Tigor CNG takes on the Hyundai Aura CNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG. Tata Motors has also launched the Punch CNG. 
 

