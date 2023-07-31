7 Upcoming Cars Debuting This August: Tata Punch CNG, Mercedes GLC, Audi Q8 e-tron & More

If you’re planning to buy a new car then the month of August might just bring what you’ve been waiting for. There will be some new launches along with important product unveils that we’ve been waiting for long.

Citroen C3 Aircross



Media drives for the C3 Aircross are happening in August and to make the most of the forthcoming festive season, the company might launch the C3 Aircross this month. The new C3 Aircross will be the French carmaker’s fourth product for India. It is based on the C3 platform and can be had in both a 5-seater and 7-seater versions.

The car is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine taken from the hatchback. In terms of features, the C3 Aircross will have a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver display but manual AC. Safety is taken care of by dual airbags, hill hold assist and TPMS.

Toyota Rumion



The Toyota-badged Ertiga is likely to go on sale this August. It will feature differences from the Ertiga on the front fascia, alloy wheels and upholstery. Powering the Rumion will be the same 102 bhp 1.5-litre petrol unit that comes with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.



The features set will be similar as well with a 7-inch touchscreen, cruise control, auto climate control. For safety, you will get dual front airbags, ESC and rear parking camera. The prices are expected to be slightly higher than the corresponding Maruti Suzuki variants.

Tata Punch CNG



The Hyundai Exter is already making waves in the market, so Tata Motors cannot afford to keep the Punch CNG off the showrooms any longer. The car was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and it is likely to make its debut in August. It gets a dual-cylinder setup which is packed under the boot ensuring a good amount of luggage space.

The Punch CNG runs on a 76 bhp 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine that has a claimed fuel economy of around 25 km/kg. It will also get a voice activated sunroof, along with the existing features like 16-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, dual airbags and traction control.



Prices for the Punch CNG could be around Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 lakh more than the corresponding petrol variants.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

The new-gen GLC has been a much-awaited product for several luxury car buyers. The second-gen GLC was unveiled globally last year and will finally make its way to the Indian shores on August 9. It will be available here with both petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild hybrid system. The cabin will pack a vertically positioned 11.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver display unit. Expect ex-showroom prices to be more than Rs 60 lakh.



Audi Q8 e-tron and e-tron Sportback Facelift

We have driven the facelifted versions of both the flagship Audi electric cars. The Q8 e-tron is an SUV while the Q8 e-tron Sportback is the coupe SUV. They pack a 114 kWh battery unit that boasts of a claimed range of 582 km in SUV shape and 600 km in Sportback on a single charge. Both the cars get AWD and dual-motor setup as standard.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo had launched the XC40 Recharge electric last year and to give it company, it's now ready to launch the C40 Recharge . The car has a sloping roofline and a smooth flowing rear windshield. Its based on Volvo’s CMA structure and gets a dual motor setup that delivers 403 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. The C40 Recharge has a claimed range of 530 km (WLTP cycle).

Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up



