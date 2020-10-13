New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China

Tesla which is expected to report third-quarter results on Oct. 21, cut the price to $71,990 from $74,990 in the United States. It also trimmed the starting price of Model S by 3% in China.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Tesla has cut the price of Model S sedan by 4% in the United States, and by 3% in China expand View Photos
Tesla has cut the price of Model S sedan by 4% in the United States, and by 3% in China

Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it has cut the price of its Model S "Long Range" sedan by 4% in the United States, days after the electric-car maker reported record quarterly deliveries. The company, which is expected to report third-quarter results on Oct. 21, cut the price to $71,990 from $74,990 in the United States. It also trimmed the starting price of Model S by 3% in China.

Earlier this month, the carmaker cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans by about 8% to 249,900 yuan ($36,805).

Tesla said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, an all-time record, yet shares fell as some analysts doubted if Tesla could hit its ambitious year-end target.

Shares of the automaker, which have surged more than five times this year, were up nearly 1% at $445.25 in premarket trading.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China
Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China
Audi To Launch New Electric Vehicle Venture With China's FAW
Audi To Launch New Electric Vehicle Venture With China's FAW
Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period
Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period
Tesla May Move To Steer By Wire System In The Future
Tesla May Move To Steer By Wire System In The Future
Next-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teaser Leaked
Next-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teaser Leaked
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range
Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Ather Grid Charging Stations Pan India, 6500 Points Planned by 2022
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Ather Grid Charging Stations Pan India, 6500 Points Planned by 2022
Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know
Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India
Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India
KTM 890 Adventure R, Adventure R Rally: All You Need To Know
KTM 890 Adventure R, Adventure R Rally: All You Need To Know
Hyundai Begins Building Electric Vehicle Hub In Singapore
Hyundai Begins Building Electric Vehicle Hub In Singapore
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Toni Bou Crowned FIM Trial World Champion For The 14th Consecutive Time
Toni Bou Crowned FIM Trial World Champion For The 14th Consecutive Time
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities