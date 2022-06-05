  • Home
Tesla Delays Deliveries Of Long-Range Models In U.S.

Tesla Inc is delaying U.S. deliveries of certain models by up to a month as it tries to steer itself through supply-chain issues and disruptions in China operations.
authorBy car&bike Team
05-Jun-22 11:57 AM IST
Tesla Inc is delaying U.S. deliveries of certain long-range models by up to a month, its website showed on Wednesday, as the electric-car maker tries to steer itself through supply-chain issues and disruptions in China operations.

New orders for Model Y will be delivered between December and March, Model 3 between September and December, and Model X between February and May next year, according to the updated dates on the company's website.

It is likely that delays in production and shipment of components are slowing things down for Tesla, analysts have said.

 (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

