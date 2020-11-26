New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report

Tesla, which now sells its Model 3 electric cars in China and plans to deliver its Model Y sport utility vehicles in 2021, plans to invest $6.4 million in a new factory to make the chargers, also known as charging piles, near its car plant in Shanghai, the document seen by Reuters said.

By  Reuters | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Right now, Tesla imports chargers, usually installed in charging stations or car parks, from the US expand View Photos
Right now, Tesla imports chargers, usually installed in charging stations or car parks, from the US

Tesla Inc plans to start manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China in 2021, according to a document submitted to the Shanghai authorities by the U.S. firm which is seeking to expand sales in the world's biggest car market.

Tesla, which now sells its Model 3 electric cars in China and plans to deliver its Model Y sport utility vehicles in 2021, plans to invest 42 million yuan ($6.4 million) in a new factory to make the chargers, also known as charging piles, near its car plant in Shanghai, the document seen by Reuters said.

China, which offers hefty subsidies for electric vehicles as it seeks to cut down on pollution from petrol or diesel cars, has been expanding its nationwide network of charging points, one of the biggest challenges to encouraging adoption of EVs.

e7i6u7a4

Tesla, which now sells its Model 3 electric cars in China and plans to deliver its Model Y sport utility vehicles in 2021

The factory, which Tesla expects to complete in February, will have capacity to make 10,000 chargers a year, according to the document submitted by Tesla.

Newsbeep

It now imports the chargers, usually installed in charging stations or car parks, from the United States.

Tesla, which sold over 13,000 vehicles in China last month, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Shanghai car factory, central to Tesla's global growth strategy, aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans this year and has started exporting some vehicles to Europe.

Executives at Tesla said this year that the firm would expand its charging network to provide better service.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Seats As Standard
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China, Document Shows
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China, Document Shows
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Seats As Standard
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
F1: Lewis Hamilton Deserves Knighthood Says, Andy Murray
F1: Lewis Hamilton Deserves Knighthood Says, Andy Murray
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 
Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020
Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities