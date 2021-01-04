New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla Shares Set To Start 2021 At Record High

Shares of Tesla Inc., which joined the benchmark S&P 500 index in December, were up 3% in premarket trading.

By  Reuters | Published:
Tesla has reported profit in 5 straight quarters, defying last year's trends of slumping sales expand View Photos
Tesla has reported profit in 5 straight quarters, defying last year's trends of slumping sales

Tesla Inc shares were set to open at a record high on Monday after the electric-car maker reported better-than-expected vehicle deliveries in 2020, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock surge more than 700%.

It delivered 499,550 vehicles last year, above Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data, but 450 units short of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's target.

"We are raising our forecasts to reflect higher 4Q deliveries and reports of strong demand for the Model Y in China, which is also suggestive of higher future deliveries," J.P. Morgan analysts said in a client note.

Tesla has reported profit in five straight quarters, defying last year's auto industry trends of slumping sales, quarterly losses and global supply chain disruptions.

Shares of the company, which joined the benchmark S&P 500 index in December, were up 3% in premarket trading.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
Tesla Shares Set To Start 2021 At Record High
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
Hyundai Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Portfolio To 23 By 2025 Globally
Dakar Rally 2021: Joaquim Rodrigues Leads Hero's Pack, Harith Noah & Ashish Raorane Struggle In Stage 1
CV Sales December 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 14 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
