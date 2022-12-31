  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla To Shorten Shanghai Shifts, Delay Hiring - Report

Tesla To Shorten Shanghai Shifts, Delay Hiring - Report

Tesla's Shanghai plant is grappling with elevated inventory levels amid slowing demand in China's auto market.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
31-Dec-22 12:13 PM IST
Tesla To Shorten Shanghai Shifts, Delay Hiring - Report banner

Tesla Inc will shorten shift hours at its Shanghai factory and has delayed on-boarding of new staff at its most productive plant, according to a report by Bloomberg News, sending shares down about 2% on Thursday.

The factory in China will shorten shifts by about two hours as early as Monday, the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Tesla's Shanghai plant is grappling with elevated inventory levels amid slowing demand in China's auto market.

Still, the plant recorded highest monthly sales of more than 100,000 cars in November.

The EV maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 6.9735 Chinese yuan)

 

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Tesla Plans To Announce Mexico EV Plant Soon - Report
Tesla Plans To Announce Mexico EV Plant Soon - Report
2 hours ago
Musk Tells Tesla Workers Not To Be 'Bothered By Stock Market Craziness'
Musk Tells Tesla Workers Not To Be 'Bothered By Stock Market Craziness'
2 hours ago
Musk Tells Tesla Workers Not To Be 'Bothered By Stock Market Craziness'
Musk Tells Tesla Workers Not To Be 'Bothered By Stock Market Craziness'
2 hours ago
Tesla To Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees Next Quarter - Report
Tesla To Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees Next Quarter - Report
2 hours ago

Question Of The Day

What do you think a small electric car should be priced at?

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line