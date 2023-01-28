  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Under Fire In Germany Over Union Concerns On Working Hours, Contracts

Tesla Under Fire In Germany Over Union Concerns On Working Hours, Contracts

Tesla has come under fire from German union IG Metall and politicians over allegations by workers of unreasonable working hours and fears over speaking out at its Brandenburg plant.
authorBy Reuters
28-Jan-23 05:22 PM IST
Tesla Under Fire In Germany Over Union Concerns On Working Hours, Contracts banner

Tesla has come under fire from German union IG Metall and politicians over allegations by workers of unreasonable working hours and fears over speaking out at its Brandenburg plant, with some calling for inquiries into the carmaker.

At its annual news conference, IG Metall, which has an office near the plant and says it is in regular contact with workers, said a growing number reported longer working hours with little free time.

Workers were also increasingly fearful about discussing their working conditions openly because of non-disclosure agreements they were told to sign along with their work contracts, IG Metall said.

A new role advertised on Tesla's career website for a "Security Intelligence Investigator", who will partner with legal and human resources departments to carry out "collection of on-the-ground information both within and beyond Tesla walls in order to protect the company from threats", exacerbated these concerns.

"Workers started at Tesla with great enthusiasm for the project. Over time we are observing that this enthusiasm is withering," Irene Schulz of IG Metall Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen said in a statement.

"Tesla is not doing enough to improve working conditions and is leaving too little time for leisure, family and recovery."

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Tesla China has also asked some staff to sign non-disclosure agreements, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. Reuters found several people on LinkedIn with the title of "Security Intelligence Investigator" working for Tesla in Austin, San Francisco and Shanghai.

German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday that local politicians from the centre-left SPD to the centre-right CDU expressed concern about the allegations, calling for inquiries both by Tesla and the local government.

"The state government of Brandenburg must enforce occupational safety through close controls at Tesla," Christian Baeumler of the Christian Democrats (CDU) said to Handelsblatt.

The Brandenburg government was not immediately available for comment.

Related Articles
U.S. SEC Probes Elon Musk's Role In Tesla Self-Driving Claims - Report
U.S. SEC Probes Elon Musk's Role In Tesla Self-Driving Claims - Report
3 hours ago
Tesla's Price Cuts Promise More Pain For Money-Losing U.S. EV Startups
Tesla's Price Cuts Promise More Pain For Money-Losing U.S. EV Startups
2 days ago
China's BYD Takes Cautious Approach To U.S. In Global EV Push
China's BYD Takes Cautious Approach To U.S. In Global EV Push
5 days ago
Tesla Uses Its Profits As A Weapon In An EV Price War
Tesla Uses Its Profits As A Weapon In An EV Price War
6 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Toyota Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
75,000 km | Diesel | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
9.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
6,500 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line