  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla's Next Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously - Musk

Tesla's Next Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously - Musk

Musk said there was a clear path to delivering a car that cost half as much to build as Tesla's Model 3 sedan, but offered no further details.
authorBy Reuters
31-Mar-23 07:32 PM IST
Tesla makes China boss highest-profile executive after Musk.jpg

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the next generation small car the company is working on would operate mostly in autonomous mode, similar to a promise he made in 2020.

On Tuesday he said there was a clear path to delivering a car that cost half as much to build as Tesla's Model 3 sedan, but he offered no details about timing or models.

At the 2020 event, Musk said he was "confident" that Tesla Inc would make a small, compelling $25,000 electric car that was fully autonomous, within about three years.

(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin, Sheila Dang, Krystal Hu and Eva Mathews; writing by Peter Henderson)

Related Articles
Tesla To Deliver Strong Q1 Retail Sales In China: Report
Tesla To Deliver Strong Q1 Retail Sales In China: Report
3 hours ago
Tesla Expects Reduced Tax Credit For Model 3 By March-End
Tesla Expects Reduced Tax Credit For Model 3 By March-End
7 hours ago
Tesla To Deliver Strong Q1 Retail Sales In China - Brokerage Data
Tesla To Deliver Strong Q1 Retail Sales In China - Brokerage Data
8 days ago
Tesla's Next-Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously-Musk
Tesla's Next-Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously-Musk
16 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner