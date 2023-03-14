  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla's Next-Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously-Musk

Tesla's Next-Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously-Musk

Elon Musk said that the next generation small car the company is working on would operate mostly in autonomous mode
authorBy Reuters
14-Mar-23 12:39 PM IST
null

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the next generation small car the company is working on would operate mostly in autonomous mode, similar to a promise he made in 2020.

On Tuesday he said there was a clear path to delivering a car that cost half as much to build as Tesla's Model 3 sedan, but he offered no details about timing or models.

At the 2020 event, Musk said he was "confident" that Tesla Inc would make a small, compelling $25,000 electric car that was fully autonomous, within about three years.
 

Related Articles
Musk, China's BYD Deny Report On Tesla Ending Battery Supply Cooperation
Musk, China's BYD Deny Report On Tesla Ending Battery Supply Cooperation
7 hours ago
Tesla Taps Asian Partners To Address 4680 Battery Concerns
Tesla Taps Asian Partners To Address 4680 Battery Concerns
1 day ago
Tesla Could Begin Producing Autos In Mexico Next Year - Report
Tesla Could Begin Producing Autos In Mexico Next Year - Report
6 days ago
Tesla Recalls 3,470 Model Y Vehicles Over Loose Bolts
Tesla Recalls 3,470 Model Y Vehicles Over Loose Bolts
8 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
  • 13,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
10.80 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,188
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2012 Honda City 1.5 V AT
2012 Honda
City 1.5 V AT
  • 54,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
4.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2015 Honda City VX CVT Petrol
2015 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol
  • 77,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line