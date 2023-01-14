  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Sets Sights On Old-Car Upgrades In Zero-Emissions Drive

Toyota Sets Sights On Old-Car Upgrades In Zero-Emissions Drive

At an industry event for customised cars in Chiba, east of Tokyo, the Japanese automaker unveiled two cars of the AE86 generation, one modified as a battery-electric vehicle and the other as a hydrogen-engine model.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
14-Jan-23 05:00 PM IST
Toyota Sets Sights On Old-Car Upgrades In Zero-Emissions Drive banner

In an eye-catching bid to show that cars can be clean while appealing to old-school petrolheads, Toyota Motor on Friday showcased zero-emission versions of its 1980s sports range, which still boasts a strong global fan base.

At an industry event for customised cars in Chiba, east of Tokyo, the Japanese automaker unveiled two cars of the AE86 generation, one modified as a battery-electric vehicle and the other as a hydrogen-engine model.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said remodelling existing cars needed to be explored as an option to achieve a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. In Japan, only one in about 20 cars on the road are new, and older ones are mainly powered at least partly by gasoline.

"It's important to leave a choice for cars that are already loved or owned by someone," Toyoda, a self-confessed car-lover and race-car driver, said at the event.

A relative newcomer to the mass EV market, Toyota has plans to invest $70 billion to electrify its vehicles and produce more batteries, and aims to sell at least 3.5 million battery electric models (BEVs) in 2030.

Related Articles
Siemens, Others Call For Only Zero-Emission Freight Trucks To Be Sold In EU By 2035
Siemens, Others Call For Only Zero-Emission Freight Trucks To Be Sold In EU By 2035
13 days ago
Siemens, Others Call For Only Zero-Emission Freight Trucks To Be Sold In EU By 2035
Siemens, Others Call For Only Zero-Emission Freight Trucks To Be Sold In EU By 2035
13 days ago
Toyota Offers Cheaper Prius If Customers Take Software Updates
Toyota Offers Cheaper Prius If Customers Take Software Updates
13 days ago
Toyota Offers Cheaper Prius If Customers Take Software Updates
Toyota Offers Cheaper Prius If Customers Take Software Updates
14 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire ZXI
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire ZXI
46,783 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
6.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line