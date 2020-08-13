TVS Announces Doorstep Service Program Called 'Expert On Wheels'

TVS Motor Company has launched a new doorstep two-wheeler servicing programme called 'Expert On Wheels'. The company aims to provide doorstep servicing for its customers across the country, with this programme being offered in 300 dealerships. Keeping in mind the current coronavirus crisis and increasing number of cases, all TVS service personnel will be wearing PPE suits, get thermally scanned and encourage digital payments, in a bid to keep contact at bare minimum. Interested customers can call up their nearest dealership and book an appointment for two-wheeler servicing at their homes. Other two-wheeler manufacturers like Royal Enfield have also begun doorstep servicing formats, which helps reduce the burden on customers.

(All TVS service personnel will get thermally scanned and wear a PPE suit when they go to the customer's residence for servicing vehicles. Digital payments are encouraged so as to keep contact to a minimum)

TVS had extended free service of vehicles as well as warranty till July 31, 2020, which were due to expire during the lockdown. The company recently launched the NTorq 125 Race Edition in a new colour scheme of yellow and black. The scooter is priced at ₹ 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company registered total sales of 252,744 units in July 2020 in comparison to 279,465 units sold in July 2019, which is a drop of 9.56 per cent. The sales in July 2020 are a growth of 27 per cent compared to 198,387 units sold in May 2020. The company sold 243,788 two-wheeler units in July 2020 as against 265,679 units in July 2019, which is a drop of 8.24 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 189,647 units in July 2020 as against 208,489 units in July 2019.

In the last few weeks, TVS has increased the prices of many of its two-wheeler models, in a bid to get cash flow coming in to the company.

