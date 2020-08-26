New Cars and Bikes in India
TVS ASL Will Use The Google Cloud to Develop Its Digital Platform for Spares & After-Sales

The Google Cloud is the third largest cloud computing platform in the world and has started to make huge inroads in the Indian market since Bajwa joined last year.

| Updated:
This partnership will help TVS bring all its partners under one unified cloud-based platform

Highlights

  • Google's AI technology could help TVS scale its business profoundly
  • The Indian Independent Automotive Aftermarket is estimated at $10 billion
  • This could help TVS bring all its partners under one cloud-based platform
Tech News

TVS Automobile Solutions, a part of the $8.5 billion TVS Group will use the Google Cloud as its technology partner to build its digital transformation strategy to further capture the market virtually. The Google Cloud platform is the third-largest global cloud computing platform after Amazon Web Service (AWS) and Microsoft's Azure. In terms of artificial intelligence capabilities, Google's Cloud is considered to be very sophisticated as it leverages the search giant's legendary AI infrastructure coupled with its custom data centre grade processing silicon called the Tensor Flow Processor (TPU).

"The range of solutions include connected vehicle (passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles), diagnostics & predictive service management on cloud, Mobility solutions for all stakeholders to address their requirements and real-time integration with all stakeholders for fulfilment. The innovative initiative will be seen as an accelerator in digitizing the global aftermarket landscape," said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions.

f0updo74

In terms of artificial intelligence capabilities, Google's Cloud is considered to be very sophisticated

"The innovative initiative will be seen as an accelerator in digitizing the global aftermarket landscape," he added underpinning TVS ASL's need to leverage a sophisticated AI-powered cloud computing platform.

The affiliation will help TVS ASL improve its goal of creating a "Digital Ecosystem" that will allow thousands of small businesses across automotive retailers and garages. It is the first partnership of its kind partnership in this segment and will support TVS ASL's goal to capture 10 per cent of India's aftermarket marketshare by 2023.

TVS ASL has moved its on-premise data centre and public cloud deployment on to Google Cloud to create the "'platform of platforms', tailored to the needs of the automotive industry. This step will bring retailers, insurance companies, vehicle owners and garages from dispersed market places into one seamless digital platform to provide services, roadside assistance, parts and insurance.

For the last five years, TVS ASL has serviced over two million customers, 20,000 retailers, 10,000 garages along with fleet management for over 70,000 vehicles. The idea is to bring them into a seamless supply chain and technology platform.

mqertj98

For the last five years, TVS ASL has serviced over two million customers, 20,000 retailers

"TVS Automobile Solutions is partnering with Google Cloud to accelerate their digital transformation journey. They are unlocking the potential of their business data at scale using machine learning to automate and optimise their supply chain, and leveraging managed services so they can focus their engineering effort on IT-led business initiatives that will pave the path for a strong digital future," said Karan Bajwa, the managing director for Google Cloud in India, who joined the search giant from IBM last year.

The Google Cloud has started making huge inroads in the Indian cloud computing market since Bajwa joined from IBM where he lead operations for the company. Bajwa is a veteran in the cloud computing space and before IBM he was the managing director for Microsoft India.

The Indian Independent Automotive Aftermarket is estimated around $10 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7-10% over the past five years. The market is highly fragmented with over 40,000 retailers, 100,000 garages and thousands of small distributors across the country.

0 Comments

Google doesn't only have a sophisticated cloud platform but also a hyper-local one with it having local cloud regions in India with data centres in Noida and Mumbai. The Google Cloud scales across 200 countries and is led by Thomas Kurian who is also from India.

TVS ASL Will Use The Google Cloud to Develop Its Digital Platform for Spares & After-Sales
