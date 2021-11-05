  • Home
  • News
  • UK Based EV Maker Bedeo Acquires China's Protean From Evergrande's Auto Unit

UK Based EV Maker Bedeo Acquires China's Protean From Evergrande's Auto Unit

Bedeo is buying Protean from National Electric Vehicle Sweden, a unit of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.
authorBy Reuters
05-Nov-21 01:34 PM IST
UK Based EV Maker Bedeo Acquires China's Protean From Evergrande's Auto Unit banner

UK-based e-mobility firm Bedeo said on Thursday it has acquired Protean Electric from China Evergrande Group's automotive unit.

Bedeo is buying Protean from National Electric Vehicle Sweden, a unit of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.

Evergrande bought Protean, which produces in-wheel motors, in 2019.

Bedeo did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

"This acquisition ensures we will be well capitalised to meet the burgeoning demand from existing and new customers," Protean Chief Executive Officer Andrew Whitehead said.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Neuron Energy Forays In The Golf Car Segment With The Adler Range
Neuron Energy Forays In The Golf Car Segment With The Adler Range
1 day ago
PMV Electric To Unveil Its First Smart Microcar EaS-E On November 16, 2022
PMV Electric To Unveil Its First Smart Microcar EaS-E On November 16, 2022
9 days ago
MoEVing Raises $2.5 million From JSW Ventures To Ramp Up Its Full Stack Electric Mobility Platform
MoEVing Raises $2.5 million From JSW Ventures To Ramp Up Its Full Stack Electric Mobility Platform
9 days ago
EV Battery Production Faces Supply Chain, Geopolitical Headwinds: Report
EV Battery Production Faces Supply Chain, Geopolitical Headwinds: Report
11 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which bike brings out the spirit of cruising in you?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20