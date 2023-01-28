  • Home
  • News
  • U.S. SEC Probes Elon Musk's Role In Tesla Self-Driving Claims - Report

U.S. SEC Probes Elon Musk's Role In Tesla Self-Driving Claims - Report

The U.S. securities regulator is investigating Elon Musk's role in shaping EV maker Tesla's self-driving claims.
authorBy Reuters
28-Jan-23 05:18 PM IST
U.S. SEC Probes Elon Musk's Role In Tesla Self-Driving Claims - Report banner

The U.S. securities regulator is investigating Elon Musk's role in shaping EV maker Tesla's self-driving claims, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

 

The review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe of the company's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system, the report added.

 

SEC officials are considering whether Musk may have inappropriately made forward-looking statements, the report said, without specifying which specific statements or activities by Musk attracted the regulator's attention.

Tesla Chief Executive Musk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the SEC declined to comment.

 

Separately, the acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Jan. 9 said the regulatory agency is "working really fast" on the Tesla Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021.

 

Musk is also under trial for allegedly misleading investors with his 2018 tweet saying "funding secured" for taking Tesla private.

Related Articles
Tesla Under Fire In Germany Over Union Concerns On Working Hours, Contracts
Tesla Under Fire In Germany Over Union Concerns On Working Hours, Contracts
3 hours ago
Tesla's Price Cuts Promise More Pain For Money-Losing U.S. EV Startups
Tesla's Price Cuts Promise More Pain For Money-Losing U.S. EV Startups
2 days ago
China's BYD Takes Cautious Approach To U.S. In Global EV Push
China's BYD Takes Cautious Approach To U.S. In Global EV Push
5 days ago
Tesla Uses Its Profits As A Weapon In An EV Price War
Tesla Uses Its Profits As A Weapon In An EV Price War
6 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Toyota Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
75,000 km | Diesel | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
9.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
6,500 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line