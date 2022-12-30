  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Expects Difficult 2023 For Financial Services Unit

Volkswagen Expects Difficult 2023 For Financial Services Unit

The financial unit is still benefiting from high prices for used cars and lower costs for credit and residual value risks in the current year.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Dec-22 05:04 PM IST
Volkswagen Expects Difficult 2023 For Financial Services Unit banner

Volkswagen expects a difficult 2023 for its financial services unit on the back of economic downturn, higher energy prices and rising interest rates.

"We see that people are more cautious due to recession expectations, and we are not selling so many cars," said Frank Fiedler, chief financial officer of Volkswagen Financial Services, in Braunschweig on Wednesday evening.

Rising interest rates may weigh on earnings in the coming year, he said, adding that the Volkswagen unit could not make a concrete forecast for its operating profit yet.

The financial unit is still benefiting from high prices for used cars and lower costs for credit and residual value risks in the current year. Operating profit should be in a range of between 5 billion and 5.5 billion euros, Fiedler said.

That compares with a previous forecast of about 5 billion euros, and operating profit of 5.7 billion euros in 2021.

 

(Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz; Writing by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Volkswagen And Italy's Enel Launch Joint Venture For High-Speed Charging
Volkswagen And Italy's Enel Launch Joint Venture For High-Speed Charging
5 hours ago
Volkswagen To Refocus On Raising Productivity, Warns Of Challenging 2023 - Finance Chief
Volkswagen To Refocus On Raising Productivity, Warns Of Challenging 2023 - Finance Chief
13 hours ago
Top 10 Cars Launched In 2022
Top 10 Cars Launched In 2022
7 days ago
Volkswagen Mulling Electric Versions Of Golf, Tiguan
Volkswagen Mulling Electric Versions Of Golf, Tiguan
9 days ago

Question Of The Day

What do you think a small electric car should be priced at?

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line