New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen To Pay $267 Million For Audi Buyout

Volkswagen, which already holds 99.64 per cent of Audi, announced the squeeze-out plans in February, and it will now pay a 48 per cent premium to buy out the minority shareholders of its premium division.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The transfer will be passed at Audi's next annual general meeting, which is expected in July or August

Volkswagen will pay a 48% premium to buy out the minority shareholders of premium division Audi, Audi said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen, which already holds 99.64% of Audi, announced the squeeze-out plans in February.

Audi

Audi Cars

A3

R8

Q7

A6

A4

Q5

Q8

A5

A8

RS5 Coupe

TT

S5

RS7 Sportback

"Volkswagen AG announced and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at 1,551.53 euros per AUDI AG share," the carmaker said.

This compares with a share price of 1,050 euros apiece on Tuesday and amounts to a purchase price of 237 million euros ($267 million) for the 152,749 outstanding Audi shares, according to Refinitiv data.

The transfer will be passed at Audi's next annual general meeting, which the carmaker said is expected to take place in July or August.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi A3 with Immediate Rivals

Audi A3
Audi
A3

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Audi Cars

Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 33.1 - 36.69 Lakh *
Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 2.72 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 69.22 - 86.3 Lakh *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 54.42 - 59.42 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 41.49 - 46.96 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 50.21 - 56.21 Lakh *
Audi Q8
Audi Q8
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 55.4 - 69.24 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.11 Crore *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 65.43 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 72.41 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.57 - 1.71 Crore *
View More
x
2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Teased Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Teased Ahead Of India Launch
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MoU With Maharashtra Government
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MoU With Maharashtra Government
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities