Volkswagen's Mexico Unit Sees New Output Tweaks In June On Chip Shortage

Volkswagen said it expects the supply of chips to remain complex in coming months and that it plans to gradually resume activities when the supply of chips permits it.

Volkswagen said it will perform maintenance work at its installations during this period. expand View Photos
Volkswagen said it will perform maintenance work at its installations during this period.

Volkswagen's Mexico unit expects adjustments from June for its three production segments due to an ongoing global semiconductor chip supply crunch, the German automaker said on Friday.

"A significant reduction in the supply of semiconductor (chips) is causing several bottlenecks in many industries around the world," said Volkswagen in a statement.

Volkswagen said it will do everything to recover production later in the year

Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp have cut production this year due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, which was caused by factors including a rise in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic and fast recovery in auto markets.

"We will do everything possible to recover production later in the year," said the company.

