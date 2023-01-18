Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review: In Pictures

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 made a positive first impression when we rode it recently in and around Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Based on Royal Enfield's 650 Twins platform, the Super Meteor 650 is now the most expensive Royal Enfield on sale, with prices beginning at Rs. 3.49 lakh (Ex-showroom). Is it worth its flagship label in Royal Enfield's line-up, and will it rekindle interest in the cruiser segment, both in India and around the world? Here's a look at the RE Super Meteor 650 through images from our first ride.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has the proportions, the stance, the design, details, fit and finish and quality to justify its flagship positioning, as well as make it appealing and desirable. There's no denying the fact that the Super Meteor 650 is possibly the best-looking cruiser from Royal Enfield in its modern history.

The LED headlight is a first, and the brushed aluminium finish on the headlight bezel, the headlight stays and 43 mm Showa upside down front forks all add to the premium feel and quality levels of the Super Meteor 650.

The switchgear covers are also finished in brushed aluminium and the rotary dials (similar to the Meteor 350), add a hint of retro appeal, although the pass light switch does interfere with the turn signal indicator every once in a while. The Super Meteor 650 also gets span adjustable clutch and front brake levers.

The circular analogue instrument console with a small digital screen inside is shared with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. A tachometer isn't offered, but it does come with gear position indicator and distance to empty readings, as well as a standard Tripper navigation pod, which is the smaller dial.

The 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear wheel combination are offered in alloys, shod with tubeless tyres. And wire-spoke wheels are not offered, even as an option. The 320 mm front disc, combined with the 300 mm rear disc offer adequate stopping power.

The 648 cc, parallel-twin engine is shared with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, and puts out identical figures - 46.3 bhp @ 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm. The engine has been remapped, and the gearing has been changed to suit the character and personality of the bike, which is considerably heavier than its siblings at 241 kg.

A long 1,500 mm wheelbase and 135 mm ground clearance is typical cruiser proportions. And with the weight, the Super Meteor 650 doesn't however feel unwieldy or cumbersome. It's stable and composed and the ergonomics with feet-forward riding position and wide handlebar is a comfortable place to be in.

The front suspension offers feel, and with 120 mm travel it's adequate for a motorcycle of this class. But the 101 mm travel at the rear offers a slightly stiff ride and that could be a spot of bother over poor surfaces and broken roads, particularly for a pillion rider on board.

Out in the open road, the ergonomics offer a comfortable perch, and we don't have any complaints on the riding position, or comfort after spending a 300 km riding day with the Super Meteor 650. The base Astral variant is the naked, and comes with no wind protection, so you will have to contend with wind blast at speeds above 120 kmph. Even the top-spec touring variant, the Celestial, gets a windshield, but the design is such that there's considerable wind buffeting which hits your helmet directly.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 looks good, has an impressive engine with refined performance, and has comfortable ergonomics and good dynamics; all good qualities which make it worthy of consideration for anyone looking for a mid-size cruiser which is not exorbitantly priced.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Astral Rs. 3.49 lakh Interstellar Rs. 3.64 lakh Celestial Rs. 3.79 lakh

