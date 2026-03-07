Bulletproof Luxury Cars On Sale In India
In India, where power and prominence often demand heightened security, bulletproof luxury cars represent a rare intersection of opulence and survival engineering. These are not aftermarket reinforcements, but factory-developed protection vehicles – from the BMW 7 Series Protection to Guard models from Mercedes-Benz and SVO-built projects like the Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel. Beneath handcrafted interiors lie ballistic steel, multi-layer armoured glass, run-flat tyres, and blast-resistant structures.
Demand in India comes from business magnates, political leaders and high-profile individuals for whom mobility must combine discretion with defence. Ordered through special sales divisions and priced on bespoke quotation rather than brochures, these vehicles redefine luxury – where protection ratings matter as much as performance, and safety is engineered into every layer of the machine. In this story, let’s check out some of these bulletproof luxury cars that are available in India:
Also Read: 5 Most Affordable Diesel Cars Under Rs. 10 Lakh In 2026
Audi A8 L Security
While it looks similar to the regular Audi A8, it gets strobe lights on the ORVMs and weighs 4,450 kg, with each door weighing 160 kg. The Audi A8 L Security features VR9 level protection for the body and VR10 for the windows. It also gets run-flat tyres that can sprint at 80 kmph for 80 km.
Since it is based on the A8 L, it retains the same luxury features as the standard model. However, given its special status, Audi has also equipped it with an emergency air inlet, dynamite-laden doors, and a fire extinguisher. A sunroof has been omitted to take care of the privacy and safety of the occupant(s). The Audi A8 L Security comes with a 4.0-litre V8 TFSi engine that makes 563 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. It has the power to take the sedan from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. It costs Rs 15 crore in India.
Also Read: New Cars Launching In March 2026: Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Mercedes V-Class And More
BMW 7 Series Protection
Back in early 2024, BMW introduced the 7 Series Protection model in our market. Although it looks similar to the standard 7 Series, it has been made blast-proof. It uses a 10 mm thick steel chassis, enabling it to withstand explosive blasts. It is also equipped with thick multilayer bullet-resistant glass on all sides, along with underbody protection designed to resist explosions equivalent to two hand grenades. The vehicle further features a self-sealing fuel tank and run-flat tyres that allow it to continue driving for about 30 km at speeds up to 80 kmph even after a complete loss of tyre pressure.
It comes with the same equipment set as the standard 7 Series. Highlights include a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch all-digital driver’s display, powered front and rear seats with massage function, and a 31.3-inch 8K screen for the rear passengers. The 7 Series Protection also gets the same 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine as the international-spec 7 Series. It is rated at 523 bhp of max power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The BMW 7 Series Protection can complete the 0-100 kmph run in just 6.6 seconds.
Also Read: Installing An EV Charger At Home: Dos, Don’ts And Everything You Need To Know
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard
Mercedes-Benz introduced the seventh-generation S-Class globally in 2020 but got it to India only in 2021. In international markets, the German marque also offers a specialised version of the new S-Class for VIPs called the S-Class Guard. The new S-Class Guard has been developed keeping the highest VPAM VR10 protection for a civilian vehicle in mind. In layman’s terms, it simply means that the luxury sedan – with this level of protection – can withstand bullets from small firearms and even an explosion. Other highlights include polycarbonate windows that are 10 cm thick, multi-layered glass, and Michelin PAX run-flat tyres that can be used for up to 30 km after a puncture. The body shell is also reinforced and gets armoured plating in places for enhanced protection levels.
The new S-Class Guard is also equipped with an emergency oxygen tank and a fire extinguisher. It weighs around 4.2 tonnes, more than twice as much as the regular S-Class. Key features on board include a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, premium leather upholstery, ambient lights and more. Powering the beast is a 6.0-litre V12 engine rated at 603 bhp and 830 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels, and the top speed is electronically limited to 190 kmph.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-10
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- Audi SQ8Expected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Mar 7, 2026Top Petrol Scooters in India with Largest Underseat Storage (2026)If practicality is your top priority in a scooter, these petrol two wheels offer the most generous underseat storage for helmets, groceries, and daily commuting essentials.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Mar 7, 2026Maharashtra Proposes Double Green Tax, Scrappage Incentives For Old VehiclesVehicle owners scrapping BS-III or BS-IV models may get up to 30 per cent road tax concession, while proposed green tax rates for older vehicles could double.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 7, 2026New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & MoreRenault says the new modular platform has been designed to accommodate varying top hats and models ranging from sub-4m in length all the way to 4.7 metres.3 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Mar 7, 2026Toyota Rumion Gets New Base E Variant, Prices Now Start At Rs 9.56 LakhToyota has launched a new base E variant of the Rumion at Rs 9.56 lakh, reducing the MPV’s entry price by Rs 95,000.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Mar 6, 2026QJ Motor SRK 421 RR Unveiled In EuropeThe SRK 421 RR is powered by a high-revving, liquid-cooled, 421 cc, inline-four engine which makes 76 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 39 Nm at 13,000 rpm.1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Mar 6, 2026Batman Returns: Mahindra To Reopen Bookings For BE 6 Batman EditionMahindra had first launched the Batman in August 2025 when all 999 units got sold out in no time.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 28, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Review: More Range, More Sense, Less MoneyThe Tata Punch EV facelift gets a bigger 40 kWh battery, faster 60 kW DC charging, improved thermal management, and better real-world range, and all of that at a lower introductory price. But does it become a more complete package now?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 24, 2026Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, RefinedThe Hero Destini 110 is a no-nonsense commuter that is simple, comfortable and above all, fuel efficient. In 2026, when buyers are spoilt for choice, is it good enough to consider?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 23, 2026TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADVAfter spending some time with the TVS Apache RTX in traffic, the daily commute, as well as on open highways, one thing becomes clear: the RTX is trying to redefine the entry-level ADV segment. But is it without fault?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read