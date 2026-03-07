Bulletproof Luxury Cars On Sale In India

In India, where power and prominence often demand heightened security, bulletproof luxury cars represent a rare intersection of opulence and survival engineering. These are not aftermarket reinforcements, but factory-developed protection vehicles – from the BMW 7 Series Protection to Guard models from Mercedes-Benz and SVO-built projects like the Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel. Beneath handcrafted interiors lie ballistic steel, multi-layer armoured glass, run-flat tyres, and blast-resistant structures.

Demand in India comes from business magnates, political leaders and high-profile individuals for whom mobility must combine discretion with defence. Ordered through special sales divisions and priced on bespoke quotation rather than brochures, these vehicles redefine luxury – where protection ratings matter as much as performance, and safety is engineered into every layer of the machine. In this story, let’s check out some of these bulletproof luxury cars that are available in India:

Audi A8 L Security

While it looks similar to the regular Audi A8, it gets strobe lights on the ORVMs and weighs 4,450 kg, with each door weighing 160 kg. The Audi A8 L Security features VR9 level protection for the body and VR10 for the windows. It also gets run-flat tyres that can sprint at 80 kmph for 80 km.

Since it is based on the A8 L, it retains the same luxury features as the standard model. However, given its special status, Audi has also equipped it with an emergency air inlet, dynamite-laden doors, and a fire extinguisher. A sunroof has been omitted to take care of the privacy and safety of the occupant(s). The Audi A8 L Security comes with a 4.0-litre V8 TFSi engine that makes 563 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. It has the power to take the sedan from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. It costs Rs 15 crore in India.

BMW 7 Series Protection

Back in early 2024, BMW introduced the 7 Series Protection model in our market. Although it looks similar to the standard 7 Series, it has been made blast-proof. It uses a 10 mm thick steel chassis, enabling it to withstand explosive blasts. It is also equipped with thick multilayer bullet-resistant glass on all sides, along with underbody protection designed to resist explosions equivalent to two hand grenades. The vehicle further features a self-sealing fuel tank and run-flat tyres that allow it to continue driving for about 30 km at speeds up to 80 kmph even after a complete loss of tyre pressure.

It comes with the same equipment set as the standard 7 Series. Highlights include a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch all-digital driver’s display, powered front and rear seats with massage function, and a 31.3-inch 8K screen for the rear passengers. The 7 Series Protection also gets the same 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine as the international-spec 7 Series. It is rated at 523 bhp of max power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The BMW 7 Series Protection can complete the 0-100 kmph run in just 6.6 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard

Mercedes-Benz introduced the seventh-generation S-Class globally in 2020 but got it to India only in 2021. In international markets, the German marque also offers a specialised version of the new S-Class for VIPs called the S-Class Guard. The new S-Class Guard has been developed keeping the highest VPAM VR10 protection for a civilian vehicle in mind. In layman’s terms, it simply means that the luxury sedan – with this level of protection – can withstand bullets from small firearms and even an explosion. Other highlights include polycarbonate windows that are 10 cm thick, multi-layered glass, and Michelin PAX run-flat tyres that can be used for up to 30 km after a puncture. The body shell is also reinforced and gets armoured plating in places for enhanced protection levels.

The new S-Class Guard is also equipped with an emergency oxygen tank and a fire extinguisher. It weighs around 4.2 tonnes, more than twice as much as the regular S-Class. Key features on board include a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, premium leather upholstery, ambient lights and more. Powering the beast is a 6.0-litre V12 engine rated at 603 bhp and 830 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels, and the top speed is electronically limited to 190 kmph.