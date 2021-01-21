2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch Date Revealed

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be launched in India on January 28, 2021. The Speed Triple had been missing from Triumph's line-up for a few years and now it makes a comeback into the fold. The global debut of the motorcycle will happen on January 26, 2021 and from an India perspective, the new Speed Triple will be Triumph Motorcycles India's first launch for 2021. The motorcycle has already been teased on the company's social media handles and from the looks of it, the new triple from Triumph is going to be a mouth-watering affair.

It is going to be a new-generation model and yes, as the name suggests, the motorcycle will now get an in-line three-cylinder engine displacing 1200 cc or so. The new engine is expected to put out around 150 bhp or more. And it will meet the latest global emission regulations, including Euro 5, to make it relevant when it's launched. The frame is likely to be cast Aluminium, ditching the steel trellis frame of the last generation Speed Triple. Also new will be an all-new suspension set-up, with possibly adjustable Ohlins units on the top-spec Speed Triple 1200 RS roadster. Braking is likely to be handled by Brembo Stylema units for sure-shot stopping power, considering the output of the new engine.

(2021 Triumph Speed Triple Spy Shot) Courtesy: Motorcyclenews.com

Triumph, no doubt, will ensure that the new Speed Triple gets comprehensive electronic riding aids including cornering ABS, wheelie and slide control, traction control and riding modes with a variety of settings. The litre-class naked is also likely to get a new instrument console which will be TFT and fully digital and possibly integrated GoPro controls as well. The new model is also likely to get MyTriumph connectivity system too. Expect the new-generation Speed Triple to shed some weight as well, with the help of a new lighter frame, lighter engine, components and possibly lightweight alloys as well.

