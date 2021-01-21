New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch Date Revealed

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be launched in India on January 28, 2021. The motorcycle will make its global debut on January 26, 2021. It will be Triumph's first launch in India for 2021.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new-generation Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be launched in India on January 28, 2021 expand View Photos
The new-generation Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be launched in India on January 28, 2021

Highlights

  • The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be launched on Jan 28, 2021
  • It will get a 1200 cc in-line triple engine
  • Expect the motorcycle to be loaded with features as well

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be launched in India on January 28, 2021. The Speed Triple had been missing from Triumph's line-up for a few years and now it makes a comeback into the fold. The global debut of the motorcycle will happen on January 26, 2021 and from an India perspective, the new Speed Triple will be Triumph Motorcycles India's first launch for 2021. The motorcycle has already been teased on the company's social media handles and from the looks of it, the new triple from Triumph is going to be a mouth-watering affair.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Teased: Global Debut On January 26, 2021

It is going to be a new-generation model and yes, as the name suggests, the motorcycle will now get an in-line three-cylinder engine displacing 1200 cc or so. The new engine is expected to put out around 150 bhp or more. And it will meet the latest global emission regulations, including Euro 5, to make it relevant when it's launched. The frame is likely to be cast Aluminium, ditching the steel trellis frame of the last generation Speed Triple. Also new will be an all-new suspension set-up, with possibly adjustable Ohlins units on the top-spec Speed Triple 1200 RS roadster. Braking is likely to be handled by Brembo Stylema units for sure-shot stopping power, considering the output of the new engine.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Speed Triple Spotted Testing

Newsbeep
l9jrbnb

(2021 Triumph Speed Triple Spy Shot) Courtesy: Motorcyclenews.com

0 Comments

Triumph, no doubt, will ensure that the new Speed Triple gets comprehensive electronic riding aids including cornering ABS, wheelie and slide control, traction control and riding modes with a variety of settings. The litre-class naked is also likely to get a new instrument console which will be TFT and fully digital and possibly integrated GoPro controls as well. The new model is also likely to get MyTriumph connectivity system too. Expect the new-generation Speed Triple to shed some weight as well, with the help of a new lighter frame, lighter engine, components and possibly lightweight alloys as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Triumph Bikes

  • Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Profile
    Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Profile
  • Triumph Tiger 1200
    Triumph Tiger 1200
  • Triumph Tiger 1200 Meter Console
    Triumph Tiger 1200 Meter Console
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Footrest
    Triumph Street Scrambler Footrest
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Frontview
    Triumph Street Scrambler Frontview
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Seat
    Triumph Street Scrambler Seat
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Side Front View
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Side Front View
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Rear
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Rear
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Instrument Cluster
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Instrument Cluster
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Front View
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Front View
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Rear View
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Rear View
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Front Look
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Front Look
  • 2018 Triumph Tiger 800
    2018 Triumph Tiger 800
  • 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Riding Shoot
    2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Riding Shoot
  • 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Engine
    2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Engine
  • Street Triple Rs Silencer
    Street Triple Rs Silencer
  • Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
    Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
  • Street Triple Swingarm
    Street Triple Swingarm
  • Scramble Scrambling Capability
    Scramble Scrambling Capability
  • Rider Technology For The Ride Technology Xe
    Rider Technology For The Ride Technology Xe
  • Scramble Bonneville Engine
    Scramble Bonneville Engine
  • Tiger 900 Gt Modes 1410x793
    Tiger 900 Gt Modes 1410x793
  • Tiger 900 Gt Abs
    Tiger 900 Gt Abs
  • Tiger 900 Gt Heat Grips
    Tiger 900 Gt Heat Grips
  • Triumph Street Twin Alloy
    Triumph Street Twin Alloy
  • Triumph Street Twin Seat
    Triumph Street Twin Seat
  • Triumph Street Twin Speedometer
    Triumph Street Twin Speedometer
  • Triumph Street Triple S Front View
    Triumph Street Triple S Front View
  • Triumph Street Triple S Side View
    Triumph Street Triple S Side View
  • 2017 Triumph Street Triple S Review
    2017 Triumph Street Triple S Review
Gib 300x600
x
Komaki Launches Three New High-Speed EVs In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96,000
Komaki Launches Three New High-Speed EVs In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96,000
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch: Price Expectation
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch: Price Expectation
India-Made Nissan Magnite For Indonesia ASEAN NCAP Results Out
India-Made Nissan Magnite For Indonesia ASEAN NCAP Results Out
2021 Jeep Compass Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch
2021 Jeep Compass Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities