Ashok Leyland Sets Up All-Women Production Line At Hosur Plant

Ashok Leyland, the home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched a new - “All Women Production Line” with 100 per cent women employees at the Hosur plant. The flagship company of the Hinduja Group has set up a line with 80 women employees at its production facility. Ashok Leyland says that it wants to build a more diverse workforce, and the company has invested significantly to train and upskill these women employees in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of the new engine line.

Ashok Leyland has set up a line with 80 women employees at its production facility.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion have always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities irrespective of gender and ethnicity. Giving women these opportunities enhance not only their lives but also the lives of their families and the community. This initiative is in line with our brand philosophy of “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”, as we aim to upskill and generate employment for these women and bring alive their dreams. At Ashok Leyland, we recognize the importance of establishing a better gender balance, and initiatives like this create a more inclusive ecosystem.”

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Delivers 150 Vehicles To Tanzania Police

The new all-women assembly line will build the new P15 Engine Module.

The larger aim of this initiative, the company says, is to promote women's empowerment and attract more women to the manufacturing industry. The new all-women assembly line will build the new P15 Engine Module (assembly and testing) established in the H1 unit, developed for light commercial vehicles or LCV products. This new line has a capacity of 62,000 engines per annum and will be operating in two shifts.