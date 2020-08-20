New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi RS Q8 India Launch Details Out

Audi India has already opened bookings for the RS Q8 in the country and it is the fourth model from Audi India to be introduced this year and the second RS model in fact.

Published:
Highlights

  • The Audi RSQ8 will be launched on August 27
  • It will be the fastest, most powerful SUV in the Audi India stable
  • Bookings have already begun for a token amount of Rs. 15 lakh

Audi India is all set to usher in its most powerful SUV ever on August 27 2020. The company launched the Q8 earlier this year and now the more powerful version follows suit. Audi India has already opened bookings for the RS Q8 in the country and it is the fourth model from Audi India to be introduced this year and the second RS model in fact. 

We've driven the RSQ8 and know that it draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 600 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission. The bi-turbo V8 gets a mild hybrid system (MHEV) and it is based on a 48-volt main electrical system. The coupe-SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels via the quattro all-wheel-drive set-up.

tfvgjn6o

Visually, the Audi RS Q8 gets aggressive styling over the standard Q8. The model gets the gloss-black finished single-frame grille, reworked bumpers, and an integrated diffuser and RS-spec spoiler. The performance coupe-SUV rides on 22-inch alloy wheels, while customers will also have the option to upgrade to 23-inch units. The cabin is spruced up with features like the virtual cockpit instrument console, RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel, dual touchscreen infotainment system with the MMI user interface, Alcantara leather upholstery, and more.

vdsobj4

The RS Q8 can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds 

0 Comments

The Audi RS Q8 competes against a number of performance SUVs including the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW X6 M and the likes and we expect it to be priced somewhere above ₹ 2 crore
 

