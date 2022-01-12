Automobili Lamborghini Records Best-Ever Worldwide Sales At 8,405 Units In 2021

  • Home
The Lamborghini Urus at 5,021 units was the bestselling model while 2,586 units of the V10-powered Huracan were sold.
12-Jan-22 09:16 PM IST
Highlights
  • Lamborghini recorded a sales growth of 13 per cent selling 8,405 units.
  • The Lamborghini Urus was the bestselling model at 5,021 units.
  • 2,586 units of the V10-powered Lamborghini Huracan were sold.

Automobili Lamborghini has recorded a year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 13 per cent selling 8,405 cars worldwide. The Italian automaker has recorded its best ever sales in 2021 and has attributed the growth to its targeted and monitored growth strategy. The company has witnessed double-digit growth in all three macro-regions where Lamborghini is present. In America and Asia-Pacific it recorded a growth of 14 per cent while in Europe, Middle East and Africa it saw sales going up by 12 per cent. The company said that it maintains a fairly balanced split between them in global volumes, which stand at 35 per cent, 27 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively. In terms of individual markets, USA held the top spot at 2,472 units, up by 11 per cent, while China took the second place at 935, up by 55 per cent. In Germany the company sold 706 units, up by 16 per cent and in UK it sold 564 units, up by 9 per cent. The company delivered 359 cars in its home market, up by 3 per cent.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said, "This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand's outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued to invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain time."

The Lamborghini Urus at 5,021 units was the bestselling model.

In terms of models, the Lamborghini Urus at 5,021 units was the bestselling model while 2,586 units of the V10-powered Huracan were sold. In addition, 798 units of the V12 powered Aventadors were delivered all over the world.

