BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020

The BMW Group posted solid year-on-year sales growth of 8.6 percent in the third quarter, with a total of 675,680 vehicles delivered to customers. The sales performance from January to September meanwhile reflects the global impact of the Corona Pandemic. During this period, the company sold 1,638,316 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles worldwide down by 12.5 per cent compared to last year.

Due to effects from the coronavirus, 11.3 percent fewer BMW vehicles were delivered to customers in the first nine months of the year.

In the third quarter, 9.8 percent more BMW vehicles (585,336 units) were sold than in the same period of last year. The company generated important product momentum with new models like the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, updated BMW 5 Series models and the BMW X3, which is now available with four different drive train variants. Due to effects from the coronavirus, 11.3 percent fewer BMW vehicles were delivered to customers in the first nine months of the year.

The MINI brand delivered a total of 208,144 (-20.0%) vehicles to customers in the year to the end of September. In the third quarter, MINI posted encouraging sales growth of 1.9 percent.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported sales of 2,651 (-28.5%) motor cars year to date. Global demand remains strong across all models, with third quarter sales up +54% compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2020). Increasing order intake indicates a robust fourth quarter and a strong end to the year. New Ghost was launched in September with first customer deliveries due in late Q4.

A total of 129,599 motorcycles were also sold between January and September (-5.4%); 52,892 of these were in the third quarter - an increase of 20.9 per cent year-on-year.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales said, "We are especially pleased with the sales growth of almost 50 percent in electrified vehicles. This makes electromobility a substantial growth driver. We have already delivered around 10,000 fully-electric MINIs since the start of the year. This shows how much our customers appreciate this car."

The BMW Group delivered a total of 116,381 (+20.0%) BMW and MINI electrified vehicles to customers in the first nine months of the year. With 54,719 units delivered in the third quarter, the company sold 46.6 percent more electrified vehicles than in the same period of the previous year.

Next year, the BMW Group will continue the systematic electrification of its model line-up, with the fully-electric BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT. The company plans to have more than seven million electrified vehicles on the roads by 2030; two thirds of them fully-electric. By 2023, the BMW Group will offer customers no fewer than 25 electrified models - including a fully-electric variant of the next-generation BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1 and the BMW 5 Series.

