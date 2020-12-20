BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant

This Advent the four wind turbines have another very special job on the side, as Advent candles.

The four wind turbines on the grounds of BMW Group Plant Leipzig have been generating green wind energy for BMW i production since 2013. But this Advent they have a second job as well: as symbols for Advent candles lighting the way to sustainability. At 190 metres high and with nominal power of 2.5 megawatts each, the turbines generated a combined total of 26.4 gigawatt hours of electricity purely from wind in 2019 – enough to power more than 5,000 three-person households for a year.

This Advent the four wind turbines have another very special job on the side, as Advent candles. Each Advent Sunday, one more is lit up in bright white rather than the usual blue, until the Fourth Sunday of Advent, when all of them will be aglow. Each turbine is evenly illuminated by the eight powerful LED lights that surround it and are powered by electricity from the turbines themselves.

The wind turbines provide about one fifth of all the electricity used at BMW Group Plant Leipzig. When production is not running, they power other areas of the facility and ensure the base load is covered. In addition, they feed energy into the BMW Battery Farm, which is also located on-site at Plant Leipzig. The battery farm comprises up to 700 interconnected high-voltage BMW i3 batteries and has been in operation since 2017.

In combination with the turbines, it connects the plant's own renewable energy generation with a local energy storage facility and a major industrial consumer. Being integrated into the public grid as well, the battery farm helps to reduce the load on the network and contributes additional power.

