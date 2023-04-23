The Bugatti Bolide Goes Into Next Phase Of Testing

Bugatti's Bolide hyper sports car, originally introduced as a mere thought experiment in 2020, is now materialising into reality. The upcoming model, set to be the most unyielding ever produced by Molsheim, will only have a limited run of 40 units. In August 2021, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Bugatti announced its plan to craft the ultimate track-only Bugatti.

Currently in the next phase of development, the Bolide prototype is focused on delivering incomparable performance while being built around the iconic W16 engine. The design centres around creating the ultimate track-only Bugatti, showcasing a new level of engineering, aerodynamics, and technological innovation.

The Bolide is built around the quad-turbo W16 engine, with the lightest possible car built around it. The bodywork is designed to maximise downforce, provide efficient cooling, and achieve an exceptional power-to-weight ratio. The final version of the Bolide is set to deliver an astonishing 1,600 PS with a dry weight of only 1,450 kg, surpassing the magical 1:1 ratio.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, stated that the Bolide marks new territory for Bugatti. A powerful engine, when paired with an ultra-lightweight design, has never before produced a track car that delivers motorsport levels of performance. Every component has been scrutinised and redesigned to ensure the Bolide is as light, capable, and reliable as the company's stringent targets demand.

The engine is at the heart of the Bolide experience, subtly adapted for the car's unique character. It always operates on all four of its turbochargers, ideal for the racetrack where engine revs are consistently high, and for weight and packaging reasons. The team has tuned the engine to deliver higher revs per minute and paired it with a modified transmission for even sharper performance.

The engine may be familiar in its layout and capacity, but it is integrated into the Bolide in an entirely new way. A newly shaped carbon monocoque similar to the Chiron required reengineering many components, including cooling, transmission, and suspension, each of which now had to be packaged within the incredibly compact and aerodynamic design of the Bolide. With new engine mountings, the suspension of Bolide's drive unit is three times stiffer than the Chiron's, providing the driver with even more precise feedback.

The braking system is innovative and offers entirely new levels of performance. The Bolide uses heat-resistant carbon-carbon brakes and completely redesigned callipers that more efficiently generate and absorb heat. With 18-inch tires, 390 mm brake discs were created, and a carbon cover placed on each wheel to protect the rims from the extreme heat generated by the brakes.

The Bolide's track car status, with the performance of a top-level motorsport machine, demands slick tires that can only be found on LMDh (LeMans Hypercar) prototypes racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Thanks to Michelin's long-standing partnership with Bugatti, these tires are also available for the Bolide.

First deliveries of the Bolide will start in 2024, with production limited to just 40 units at a net unit price of four million euros each. The creation of the Bolide is bespoke craftsmanship, with Bugatti engineers reengineering many components to create the ultimate track-only car that does not compromise on anything.