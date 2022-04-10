  • Home
  • News
  • Chip Undersupply To Last Until 2024, Says Volkswagen CFO Boersen-Zeitung

Chip Undersupply To Last Until 2024, Says Volkswagen CFO Boersen-Zeitung

Semiconductor chip supply is unlikely to be enough to completely satisfy demand again until 2024, Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Arno Antlitz said in an interview
authorBy Carandbike Team
10-Apr-22 11:32 PM IST
Chip Undersupply To Last Until 2024, Says Volkswagen CFO Boersen-Zeitung banner

Semiconductor chip supply is unlikely to be enough to completely satisfy demand again until 2024, Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Arno Antlitz said in an interview with German daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

He said that although bottlenecks would likely begin to ease towards the end of this year, with production returning to 2019 levels next year, this would not be enough to meet heightened demand for the chips.

"The structural undersupply will likely only resolve itself in 2024," Antlitz said.

A lack of wire harnesses from Ukraine was also still causing some shifts to be cancelled, Antlitz said, even as the company was establishing new supplier relationships to source the component from other countries.

Asked about how funds from a possible IPO of Porsche AG, planned for the end of the year, could be used to bolster Volkswagen's finances, Antlitz said the money could help fund the carmaker's software unit and its battery production plans.

"Only those who can map out their battery supply chain have the advantage at scaling in electromobility. Securing the supply chain comes with that. A Porsche IPO could give us a lot more flexibility in financing this," Antlitz said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Jason Neely)

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Volkswagen Polo
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Volkswagen Polo
3 days ago
Stellantis Boss Expects Chip Supply To Remain 'Complicated' Until End 2023
Stellantis Boss Expects Chip Supply To Remain 'Complicated' Until End 2023
8 days ago
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
14 days ago
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
14 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Volkswagen Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!