Citroen Inaugurates La Maison Showroom In India

Citroen India has inaugurated India's first "La Maison Citroen" showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The concept unveiled in Paris in 2017 is now present in over 100 locations worldwide and is aimed at making the car buying experience engaging and digitally immersive. The first showroom is located on the Sarkhej - Gandhinagar Highway, and will be ready ahead of the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV, which will be in Q1 this year. The 4000 sq ft showroom space in Ahmedabad will be supplemented at launch by a test drive fleet and an after-sales workshop.

The showroom comes with a 3D car configurator

The company plans to expand its dealership network in the country and ahead of the launch of the car in the country, it will have 10 dealerships in 10 cities. According to the company the "La Maison Citroen" experience has been designed to offer Indian car buyers a technologically rich, informative and immersive involvement. The dealership boasts of a giant screen placed on the facade and the interiors are finished with natural wood and colourful inscriptions.

The experience for the customers according to Citroen is more 'phygital' and the La Maison showroom aims to transform the mundane and monotonous car-buying process into a distinctive experience.

The Citroen Origins space is where you get to know more about the 100-year legacy of the brand

Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Citroen India, said, "The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and Phygital ecosystems in India, allowing customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products and services seamlessly. This includes not just the cars but also merchandise as well as vehicle customisation."

