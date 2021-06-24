COVID-19: Royal Enfield Donates Rs. 20 Crore To Fight Pandemic: Outlines Medium & Long Term Measures

Royal Enfield announced that it will commit Rs. 20 crore to help India fight the pandemic. The amount is in addition to the Rs. 50 crore that Eicher Group had committed for fighting the pandemic last year. Royal Enfield says it has identified several strategic medium and long term progreams that have been inspired by UN's COVID-19 response framework. The company is already working with state governments and NGOs in Delhi NCR and Tamil Nadu. The company aims to build sustainable medical support and distribute aid to people in remote regions.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Donates Rs. 2 Crore To Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund

The company has already donate an amount of Rs. 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund and has committed to procure critical care equipment to six government hospitals and two charitable hospitals in Tamil Nadu along with 30 public healthcare centres. Similarly, the company partnered with Ekam Foundation and has commissioned Oxygen Manifold plants in two hospitals in Delhi. The company is also working with district administration of Leh in Ladah, Kullu and Keylong in Himachal Pradesh and will help them procure oxygen concentrators and cylinders at various government and charitable hospitals.

(Royal Enfield donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the Indian Army for its COVID-19 relief work)

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Launch Most Number Of Models In FY2022

RE aims to support communities and livelihoods in rural and remote areas of the country and is working with an NGO 'GOONJ' in a bid to rebuild communities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, in some cases even with the support of the Indian Army. RE also helped the Indian Army with 100 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 kits and other equipment in their pandemic relief work. This also includes a partnership with CARE India, where it will train over 500 women on entrepreneurship in Tamil Nadu. Royal Enfield has helped over 39,000 families across India with access to essential commodities since last year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Build Train Race Road Racers Introduced

For its employees, Royal Enfield is offering a COVID-19 insurance policy, vaccination drives and also launched a 24x7 platform for virtual medical tele-consultation and counselling. Additionally, the company introduced a series of financial measures for families of employees who lost their lives in the pandemic. These include an insurance cover of three times the employee's salary under Group Term Life Insurance, disbursement of the current salary of the employee for a period of 2 years to their immediate family, financial support for educational assistance of the concerned employee's children and an opportunity for them to avail vocational training at Royal Enfield amongst other programs.