Daimler Seeks To Sell French Factory In Production Overhaul

The production of the Smart will move from France to China, through a joint venture with Geely

Daimler will seek to sell its factory in Hambach, France, as part of an overhaul of its production system, the German carmaker said on Friday, prompting France's finance minister to urge the company to reconsider. The move comes as the auto industry faces overcapacity and plunging demand for new cars in Europe. It will also lead Daimler to take a restructuring charge of hundreds of millions of euros in its second quarter, the company said.

Also Read: Daimler And Nvidia Team Up To Close Tech Gap To Tesla

Daimler is seeking to sell its French factory as a part of its production overhaul

Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands, had used the Hambach factory to produces electric and combustion-engined variants of its two-seater Smart vehicles, making more than 80,000 cars in 2017. But production of the Smart will move from France to China after Daimler said last year it would build its next generation of Smart electric cars through a joint venture with Geely.

Also Read: Daimler Aims For Worldwide Carbon-Neutral Production By 2022: Report

The company had used the Hambach factory to produces over 80,000 cars in 2017

"I hope that the future of this modern and exemplary site which has chosen the ecological transition, notably by producing electric vehicles, will be assured," French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement. "Daimler must keep all options open, including keeping the site," he said.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.