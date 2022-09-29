Depositions Of Musk, Twitter's Agrawal Have Been Postponed - Report
Monday's depositions of Elon Musk and Twitter Inc's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal have been postponed and it was unclear when the interviews under oath would take place, sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters.
