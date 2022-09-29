  • Home
  • News
  • Depositions Of Musk, Twitter's Agrawal Have Been Postponed - Report

Depositions Of Musk, Twitter's Agrawal Have Been Postponed - Report

Monday's depositions of Elon Musk and Twitter Inc's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal have been postponed and it was unclear when the interviews under oath would take place, sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters.
authorBy Reuters
29-Sep-22 10:41 PM IST
Depositions Of Musk, Twitter's Agrawal Have Been Postponed - Report banner

Monday's depositions of Elon Musk and Twitter Inc's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal have been postponed and it was unclear when the interviews under oath would take place, sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters.

 

Related Articles
Elon Musk Seeks To End SEC 'Muzzle' Requiring Pre-Approval Of Tweets
Elon Musk Seeks To End SEC 'Muzzle' Requiring Pre-Approval Of Tweets
27 minutes ago
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
37 seconds ago
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
3 minutes ago
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
3 minutes ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?